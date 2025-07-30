"Epstein, Brigitte, Ghislaine"-Candace Owens speculates on the meaning of Dan Bongino's cryptic tweet about "THE TRUTH"

Candace Owens recently shared her reaction to Dan Bongino’s lengthy statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on July 26, 2025. The Deputy Director of the FBI stated that he intends to bring out the truth in front of everyone, writing:“Not “my truth”, or “your truth”, but THE TRUTH.”In a video shared through her official YouTube channel on July 29, 2025, Candace attempted to decipher the people Bongino was addressing in his tweet. Candace Owens read the entire tweet of Dan Bongino and said that she and her team have been discussing what the latter might be referring to.The Lady Ballers star said that she was expecting Dan Bongino to come forward and claim that the world was being operated by s*xual deviants, who are allegedly working with the government. Candace argued that this theory makes more sense, considering everything that happened in light of the Epstein files.“Ghislaine Maxwell, what’s going in France, Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel suing Candace Owens, because she’s getting close to finding out what exactly perhaps that all of it’s really connected. Epstein, Brigitte, Ghislaine, suddenly the world seems to be dialled into that fact and things are reaching a bit of a fever pitch”, Owens added.Owens stated that there was a time when Dan Bongino wanted the Epstein files to be released. The political commentator claimed that people have been waiting for Bongino’s response to the review of the Epstein files, but he has not said anything so far.She started addressing another speculation based on what she discussed with her team, stating:“They think maybe it has to do with his investigations pertaining into the Russian collusion hoax. There’s some indication of that. He retweeted an article pertaining to the Russian collusion hoax shortly thereafter. 2016 intel reports regarding the Kremlin preferring the GOP over Dems and now it says that’s not the truth.”Candace Owens seemingly claimed that no one can be surprised after learning the lies about Russian collusion, adding that it is something that most people already know.Dan Bongino said that investigations will be conducted to bring out the truthAs mentioned, Dan shared a post on X last week that made headlines. Bongino stated that he is going to change, seemingly referring to something that he recently discovered.In the tweet, Dan wrote that it has always been a priority for him and FBI Director Kash Patel to ensure that there is no corruption or misuse of “law enforcement and intelligence operations” for political purposes.“What I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned”, Bongino added.Although Dan Bongino did not mention anyone’s name or the agency he was speaking about, he said that he has always tried to bring the events in front of everyone that were happening in reality but were not “immediately visible.”He further stated:“We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law. We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE. As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth.”Dan Bongino retweeted the post on July 27, 2025, with a link to a news piece by Just the News. The report, published on Thursday, July 24, stated that an investigation into the interference of Russia during the US Elections in 2016 alleged that Republican candidates were preferred by the Kremlin officials instead of the Democrats.While Candace Owens has shared her opinion about Dan’s tweet in a YouTube video, Bongino has not responded to the same until now.