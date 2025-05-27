Who is Kris Kdub and what is the controversy surrounding him? Podcast host's relationship scandal explored

Internet personality and content creator Kris Kdub has been excommunicated from the Heritage Grace Community Church (HGCC) in Frisco, Texas, due to alleged infidelity. For the unversed, Kris Kdub, whose real name is Christopher "Kris" Williams, is a Christian YouTuber and podcaster. He is best known for hosting a podcast, All Things Theology, as well as a YouTube channel having the same name.

In a statement released on May 22, 2025, the church shared that their former member was seemingly involved in “an online, adulterous relationship with another woman.”

“In the past few months, the elders of HGCC were made aware that Kris has been actively engaged in an online, adulterous relationship with another woman. While there has not been any physical contact, his wife has provided undeniable evidence from his online Discord chats and phone calls that confirmed this relationship,” the statement read.

According to the HGCC statement, Kdub initially repented in front of church elders and his wife and promised to end the alleged extramarital affair. However, he couldn’t live up to his word and “instead left his family” and is now “pursuing a divorce from his wife.”

Subsequently, Kris Kdub has been put under “church discipline” and is no longer a member of the HGCC for “habitually living a double life.” The online personality hasn’t addressed the controversy at the time of writing.

More about Kris Kdub and the online cheating scandal surrounding him

Kris Kdub is an American reformed Christian podcast host, music artist, and social media influencer from McKinney, Texas. Besides hosting the All Things Theology podcast on Spotify and YouTube, he has also dropped original music, such as the song Womb War in 2023. His YouTube channel has 87.7K subscribers, while he has 35.3K followers on X.

"All Things Theology is a bold and unapologetic Christian YouTube channel that tackles false doctrine, exposes false teachers, and defends sound biblical truth. Hosted by Kdub, the channel features theological commentary, sermon reviews, street evangelism clips, and Christian hip-hop," the YouTube channel description reads.

Kris, married to fellow Christian named Tonia Williams, is a father to an adoptive son named Micah. The couple adopted the baby boy in July 2023, and Kdub shared the news via Facebook at the time.

Last Friday, Texas-based Heritage Grace Community Church’s pastors, Lynn Kahler and Landon Kozeny, shared a statement that after Tonia brought Kris’ alleged adultery to their attention, he was “confronted” by senior church members to “confirm his activity, which he did.”

“He was called to repentance and to end this online relationship immediately. He confessed his sin, committed to end this relationship, and provided evidence that he had blocked the incoming phone numbers from this woman in an act of repentance,” the statement read.

Reportedly, the members of HGCC were “proactively keeping Kris accountable to his confession and repentance.” However, he was soon “contacted” by the unidentified woman again, following which the “online chats and phone calls resumed.”

“Since being confronted again, Kris refuses to repent and has instead left his family and is pursuing a divorce from his wife. Kris has been placed under church discipline… The church has been exhorted to pursue him with the purpose of calling Kris to repentance and reconciliation with Christ and his family,” it read.

The statement ended with HGCC revoking their support for Kris Kdub’s online ministry, aka All Things Theology, adding the church could no longer approve or promote his ministry in “good conscience.” Heritage Grace Community Church shared they would continue to call for Williams’ repentance, reconciliation, and forgiveness and urged fellow Christians to pray for Kris and his family.

Others from the Christian community also denounced Kris. For instance, Justin Peters, who runs a self-titled ministry in Oklahoma, took to X over the weekend and “retracted” his endorsement of Kris Kdub. Peters added, calling the matter “utterly heartbreaking.”

Notably, in 2021, fellow Christian YouTuber Saiko Woods told The Roys Report that Kris Kdub's wife, Tonia, previously accused her husband of infidelity.

At the time, Tonia seemingly shared her concerns with Saiko and provided screenshot evidence to support her claims. In the DMs, Kdub seemingly admitted to being "secretive" about having contact with "females I worked with," and promised to "work on my marriage."

Kris Williams hasn’t responded to the scandal yet. However, he has continued to post content on his YouTube channel and elsewhere on his social media accounts.

