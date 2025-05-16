What did Joe Rogan say about Jesus and the big bang? Michael Knowles claims it is "the biggest vibe shift of the past 25 years"

American podcaster Joe Rogan recently made headlines for sharing his views on the resurrection of Jesus and the Big Bang theory during an episode of his famous podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.
On May 7, 2025, the comedian and former television host invited Cody Tucker, the host of The Cody Tucker Show, and discussed the matters of science, the universe, the Big Bang Theory, Jesus, and more. During the conversation, Joe Rogan claimed,
“There's always been something, wouldn't it be crazier if there wasn't something?”
The podcaster also quoted the American ethnobotanist Terence McKenna’s infamous line about the difference between science and religion, “Science only asks you for one miracle.” Rogan further discussed in his podcast,
“I want you to believe in one miracle, the big bang… because it really is true. It's funny because people would be incredulous about the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Yet they're convinced that the entire universe was smaller than the head of a pen, and for no reason than anybody's adequately explained to me that makes sense, no instantaneously became everything… I'm sticking with Jesus.”
After Joe Rogan's comments on Jesus and the Big Bang theory, American commentator and YouTuber Michael Knowles took to X, formerly Twitter, on May 15, 2025, and shared,
“Joe Rogan recently slammed atheists for not believing in the resurrection of Jesus Christ but believing in the big bang. Jesus makes more sense. This is the biggest vibe shift of the past 25 years. Pop culture used to make fun of Christians, now it makes fun of atheists.”
Michael Knowles says he “loves” Joe Rogan’s take on the Big Bang Theory
On May 15, 2025, Michael Knowles shared a video on the social media platform X and said he “loves” Joe’s take on the Big Bang theory. Praising the podcaster, Knowles said,
“Joe Rogan is very very good at this… He speaks in a way that's so down to earth, that's so simple to understand. He kind of seems just like a regular guy but he's expressing ideas often that are actually pretty complex.”
Expressing his thoughts on Joe’s line: “I’m sticking with Jesus,” the American conservative political commentator added,
“What a great line. What I love so much about this exchange is well, I love the ideas I like that the ideas are getting out there, but reall,y what distinguishes this exchange is the vibe shift right now.”
Notably, in physics, the Big Bang theory describes the universe's evolution from its initial state of high density and hot temperature to its rapid expansion and cooling to date from approximately 13.8 billion years ago.