When Jon Anik gave "G.O.A.T." Joe Rogan his flowers for his talents on the mic: "Imitation = flattery"

Jon Anik, the ever-reliable voice of the UFC, in the past, tipped his cap to Joe Rogan, crediting him for the style and presence he brings to ceremonial weigh-ins. Rogan is widely credited with having set the blueprint and defined UFC commentary for over two decades.
Rogan entered the UFC commentary booth in 1997, well before the sport broke into the mainstream. He wasn’t a traditional broadcaster, but his blend of martial arts knowledge, emotional intensity, and instinctive timing quickly made him a standout.
Anik took to X to laud Rogan, writing:
"Imitation = flattery. I've mirrored my ceremonial weigh-in call and style after the G.O.A.T. @joerogan, from whom I've just learned so much. He has a way of captivating your attention w/ his vocal energy from the moment he cracks a mic. And he still brings it hard every time..."
Check out Jon Anik's X post below:
As the UFC evolved, Rogan’s voice became a crucial part of the viewing experience. Over the years, Rogan has made it clear that his role at the UFC is tied to Dana White’s presence.
Through his podcast, Rogan has given fighters a space to speak freely, well beyond the scripted confines of promotional media. For many athletes, it's been their most open and wide-reaching outlet.
Joe Rogan’s UFC contract includes exit clause tied directly to Dana White’s future with the company
Joe Rogan’s longtime role as UFC commentator is tied directly to Dana White’s involvement. According to Rogan, his contract includes a unique clause that allows him to step away the moment White does.
Rogan, who first joined the UFC in 1997, returned in 2002 after White convinced him to rejoin as a color commentator. Their relationship has been central to Rogan’s continued presence. While Rogan rarely discusses retirement, he’s made it clear that his future with the UFC hinges on White staying in charge.
Speaking on episode #166 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said:
“If Dana White quits, I might quit. But that’s it. It’s actually in my contract. Yeah, if he leaves, I leave. Yeah, so, in my contract, if he leaves, I don’t have to stay... I wouldn’t be doing it if it wasn’t for him. He’s my friend. He talked me into doing it. I mean, I started working for the UFC before him. I started working for the UFC in 1997 when it was nothing."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:09:30):