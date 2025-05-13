Michael Knowles says becoming a single parent by choice is the "worst possible way" to start parenting in light of new Financial Times article

American commentator and YouTuber Michael Knowles recently shared his opinion on single parenting. On Sunday, May 11, 2025, the 35-year-old media host shared a video on the social media platform X, reacting to an article on solo parenting “by choice” by the Financial Times.

Ad

The popular conservative commentator opposed the idea of being a single parent by choice and called it the "worst possible way" to begin the journey of parenting.

“This is the worst, worst possible way to start out as a parent. Because you are beginning your journey as a parent by prioritizing your own desires over what is best for your child.”

Ad

Trending

Michael Knowles dismisses the idea of being a single parent by choice

On May 11, 2025, Michael Knowles shared his thoughts on X about a Financial Times article titled “The Rise of Single Parents by Choice.” He called it “disturbing” but added that single parents have always existed, and some of his close friends were raised by them.

However, rejecting the idea of willingly choosing to be a solo parent, he is seen quoting the Financial Times article:

Ad

“Navigating work and family brings particular pressures for those deciding to have children alone. First paragraph, they call it the five-to-midnight thing, says Annabelle Dearing, senior legal counsel at EnBW, an energy company. As she turned 39, Dearing, then single, realized time was running out to have a child.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a recent video on X, Michael Knowles discussed Annabelle Dearing’s story from a new article about single parenting. He shared that she was career-focused and decided to have a baby through fertility treatment after a friend's suggestion. Knowles also cited data showing that the number of single people in the U.K. using IVF or donor insemination rose from 305 in 1999 to 4,660 in 2022.

“This is not a good way to start out being a parent. This is understandable. Everything that article is describing, I know people. We all know people like this because our culture has told women to prioritize career and have promiscuous s*x and don't take relationships seriously, and definitely don't get married young, and maybe don't get married at all.”

Ad

Michael Knowles criticized the women for having a baby at an older age, without having a partner or getting married. Calling fertility centres a “baby store,” he faulted women for intentionally creating a child to deprive them of their father.

“If you start out this way, you are starting out being a parent from a position of failure. Doesn't mean you can't try to make the best of a bad situation, but this is the worst possible way to start.”

Ad

Notably, Michael Knowles also differentiated between how the classical society and the liberal society work. According to him, the former is “ordered toward God,” while the latter makes the “individual a God.” He also adds that kids of a single mother suffer, because they were created never to know their father and to only feel a purpose.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More