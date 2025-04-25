Michael Jordan's son applauds Serena Williams and husband's smart parenting move for daughter with $7 contract

Michael Jordan's son, Jeffery Jordan, reacted to Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, pulling off an excellent parenting move. In a video posted by Ohanian on Instagram on Friday, he revealed that they had agreed to pay their daughter Olympia a $7 allowance for the required work she did in the week.

In the video, Ohanian said that he had drawn the contract for her daughter, and Williams represented her daughter as her lawyer. The contract obligated Olympia to feed the dogs, put her clothes on and do her homework.

He also said in the video that intense negotiations were taking place for weekends off. The aim for parents is simple: to teach their daughter the value of working to earn money and the importance of saving for the future.

"Yes, Olympia’s got a contract. $7/week allowance—negotiated by her mom (who, yes, got her weekends off). Feed the dog, clothes in the hamper, get paid. We’re trying to build the muscle: work = reward. Good things come when you work for it," Ohanian wrote in the caption.

Ohanian said that given that neither he nor his wife had money growing up, they were trying to help their daughter become a functional adult.

"Neither Serena nor I grew up with wealth," he said. "And so we are both trying to navigate how to create the circumstances for her to be able to be a functional adult while also having the resources that we couldn't have imagined.

Jeffery Jordan was impressed with Williams and her husband's parenting strategy. He posted a one-word comment"

"Awesome 😂🔥👏," Jordan wrote.

Michael Jordan's son Jeffery Jordan's comment

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan showers praise on IG model Anna DiCenzo

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, has been single since his breakup with Larsa Pippen in February 2024. Although he has been seen hanging out with different women at times, he has primarily been focused on branding "Trophy Room."

Jordan has been linked with models like Nara Ford and Ashely Stevenson. However, he has recently been linked to another IG model, Anna DiCenzo, and his liking for DiCenzo was pretty much apparent in the post's comment section on April 4.

DiCenzo posted pictures in her rose shorts and white crop top at Marcus' father, Michael Jordan's private golf course, The Grove XXIII, in Florida.

"A nice lil getaway 💕⛳️ 😘 #dnd #blessed 🥰 ❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Jordan posted a series of comments, showering praise on DiCenzo via several emojis.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

The comment certainly speaks a lot about Jordan's liking for DiCenzo. His recent social media posts have also shown them enjoying dinner together.

