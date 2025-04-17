Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares comparison of Giannis Antetokounmpo's greatness to $91.6 billion businessman

The road to success of the Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is nothing short of amazing, so much so that it has drawn comparisons beyond the basketball realm. On Tuesday, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a comparison of the 'Greek Freak' to businessman Jensen Huang, CEO and President of graphics chip maker Nvidia.

Entrepreneur Ohanian, who has been married to tennis great Williams since 2017 and shares two children with her, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) where he asked ChatGPT who the Giannis Antetokounmpo of tech is.

The result showed NVIDIA's Huang, highlighting their humble beginnings, the exceptional talent they have in what they do, a sense of loyalty and unlimited ceiling, among others.

"No notes," Ohanian captioned his post.

Huang, 62, whose net worth is estimated at $91.6 billion by Forbes as of April 16, 2025, has been the CEO and president of NVIDIA since co-founding it in 1993. He has led the company to incredible heights, including making it a dominant graphics chip maker for computer gaming and now AI. NVIDIA had a market cap of over $3 trillion in 2024.

The same can be said of Giannis Antetokounmpo, 30, who has soared to NBA greatness since being selected 15th overall in the 2013 draft.

He has been an NBA champion, a 2-time league MVP, 9-time All-Star, a Defensive Player of the Year, and undeniably one of the faces and biggest draws of the NBA right now.

Healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to take the Milwaukee Bucks deeper in the postseason

Now that he is healthy, Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking forward to performing well and leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a deeper run in the postseason this time around. The Bucks open their playoff push in the first round on Saturday on the road against the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo missed last year's opening-round showdown against Indiana because of a left calf strain, with the team eventually bowing out in six games.

Speaking to reporters, the Bucks superstar shared his mindset heading into the playoffs this year, saying:

"I love playing in, how can I say, pressure, stressful situations. I'm like Tom Cruise. Have you ever seen the movies, the Tom Cruise movies that he does all the stunts. I think he gets an adrenaline rush. I love being there again."

Antetokounmpo is expected to do some extra lifting early in the playoffs as fellow All-Star Damian Lillard is set to continue to miss time as he recovers from a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.

Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 67 games this season.

