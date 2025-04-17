Lakers legend Pau Gasol's wife Cat Gasol adores Serena Williams after her TIME 100 honor

The world of professional sports left its fingerprints all over this year's TIME 100 Most Influential People list, which included the legendary Serena Williams. Williams earned the honor under TIME's 'Titans' list, joined by fellow Olympian Simone Biles as the only two athletes in the section of the list.
On Wednesday afternoon, Williams revealed the cover of the TIME issue, penned by Allyson Felix, and received immense support from friends and fans alike in the comments of her Instagram post.
Among those sharing their praises of Serena Williams was Pau Gasol's wife, Cat. Cat Gasol shared her support with a comment, showing love for the tennis legend receiving the honor.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"😍," Cat Gasol commented on Williams' post.
Cat and Pau Gasol went public with their relationship in 2016 and announced their engagement. In April 2019, the couple got married in a public ceremony and have since welcomed three children together.
Pau Gasol sends message to Luka Doncic after homecoming to Dallas
In one of the most stunning moves in NBA history, Pau Gasol's LA Lakers made a franchise-altering decision, trading for five-time All-NBA point guard Luka Doncic ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The move proved to be an emotional one for Doncic, who dedicated himself to the Mavericks' organization during his seven seasons, which included a run to the NBA Finals last season.
Last Wednesday, Doncic made his highly anticipated return to Dallas for the first time since the blockbuster trade. Though he excelled, leading all scorers in a Lakers win, the game proved to be an emotional one for the superstar guard. Doncic finished with a game-high 45 points on 16-of-28 shooting, along with eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals.
Following the emotional performance, Lakers legend Pau Gasol sent a heartfelt message to the newest LA star.
"Bravooo @luka7doncic!! What an extraordinary performance in such an emotional night coming back to Dallas. Amazing welcome and love from the Mavs fans but I'm happy you're a Laker!"
Doncic and the Lakers went on to clinch the third seed in the Western Conference and a matchup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, finishing the year with a 50-32 record.
Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas