Lakers legend Pau Gasol's wife Cat Gasol adores Serena Williams after her TIME 100 honor

The world of professional sports left its fingerprints all over this year's TIME 100 Most Influential People list, which included the legendary Serena Williams. Williams earned the honor under TIME's 'Titans' list, joined by fellow Olympian Simone Biles as the only two athletes in the section of the list.

Ad

On Wednesday afternoon, Williams revealed the cover of the TIME issue, penned by Allyson Felix, and received immense support from friends and fans alike in the comments of her Instagram post.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Among those sharing their praises of Serena Williams was Pau Gasol's wife, Cat. Cat Gasol shared her support with a comment, showing love for the tennis legend receiving the honor.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Image Credits: Via @catgasol on Instagram

"😍," Cat Gasol commented on Williams' post.

Ad

Cat and Pau Gasol went public with their relationship in 2016 and announced their engagement. In April 2019, the couple got married in a public ceremony and have since welcomed three children together.

Pau Gasol sends message to Luka Doncic after homecoming to Dallas

In one of the most stunning moves in NBA history, Pau Gasol's LA Lakers made a franchise-altering decision, trading for five-time All-NBA point guard Luka Doncic ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The move proved to be an emotional one for Doncic, who dedicated himself to the Mavericks' organization during his seven seasons, which included a run to the NBA Finals last season.

Ad

Last Wednesday, Doncic made his highly anticipated return to Dallas for the first time since the blockbuster trade. Though he excelled, leading all scorers in a Lakers win, the game proved to be an emotional one for the superstar guard. Doncic finished with a game-high 45 points on 16-of-28 shooting, along with eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

Following the emotional performance, Lakers legend Pau Gasol sent a heartfelt message to the newest LA star.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bravooo @luka7doncic!! What an extraordinary performance in such an emotional night coming back to Dallas. Amazing welcome and love from the Mavs fans but I'm happy you're a Laker!"

Doncic and the Lakers went on to clinch the third seed in the Western Conference and a matchup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, finishing the year with a 50-32 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas