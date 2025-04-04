Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan seemingly hard launches relationship with IG model Anna DiCenzo 

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, has seemingly hard-launched his alleged relationship with Instagram model Anna DiCenzo. DiCenzo posted five pictures from a getaway on her Instagram. This post also had a picture of DiCenzo with Jordan, implying that they were together on said getaway.
Jordan left multiple comments under Anna’s Thursday post,
“🫶✨.”
“🔥🔥🔥.”
“📸✨⛳️🏌️♂️✨❤️🔥.” Wrote Jordan.
Fans also rushed into DiCenzo’s comment section, implying that this post just “hard-launched” her alleged relationship with Jordan. Interestingly enough, Anna DiCenzo liked multiple comments implying this, which makes it seem like this was indeed a confirmation.
Check out the comments below:
Marcus Jordan has also posted a few pictures of Anna DiCenzo on his Instagram story over the past two days. This has further fueled the fans’ suspicions.
Check out Jordan’s Instagram stories below:
These pictures, along with Anna and Jordan's social media activity, do give the fans reason to question whether the two are dating.
Marcus has liked all of DiCenzo's Instagram posts since January 7, leading fans to believe the two have been together for almost four months. They'll continue to wonder until either Jordan or DiCenzo comments on the situation.
Marcus Jordan previously dated Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. The two were seemingly together from 2022 and broke up in February 2024.
Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan was recently arrested for ketamine possession
Jordan was arrested on February 4 in Florida after getting his car stuck on railroad tracks. The police charged Jordan with ketamine possession, DUI and resisting arrest. He was booked into Orange County Jail but was out after posting his bond set at $4,000.
Following his arrest, body cam footage from the event went viral on social media.
On the tape's audio, the 34-year-old can be heard saying:
"I’m Marcus Jordan, I’m Michael Jordan’s son. I’m not doing anything wrong,” Jordan said. “I’m just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn, okay? And clearly, we would just like to get our car off of the f***ing train tracks.”
Jordan has since refused to comment on the situation and maintains that he will not reveal any information regarding the incident.
