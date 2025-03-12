Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan teases fans with sneak peek of his luxury brand's new collection

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, may have had his share of controversies, but he has done a fine job with his Jordan-linked business venture, Trophy Room.

The luxury brand takes inspiration from the trophy room in the Jordan family residence and has been a hit, particularly with the sneakerheads. A recent sneak peek suggests the launch of a new line of apparel by the brand, sparking much intrigue amongst fans.

Marcus Jordan, who stirred up controversy during his collegiate days for refusing to wear Adidas, has been loyal to the Jordan brand to a flaw. Trophy Room sports collaborations with the Jordan brand and has paid tribute to Michael Jordan's legacy in various ways, with the new apparel line also suggesting a continuation of the same.

"New @trophyroomstore collections otw," posted Michael Jordan's son, as he shared an update on the latest venture by the Trophy Room store.

Marcus Jordan's Instagram stories give a sneak peek into the new Trophy Room collection - Source: Instagram

The store, which retails for various luxury brands such as Bape, Off-White and Saint Michael, has been a popular destination for luxury purchases. The new line of apparel is set to add to their vast collection.

Michael Jordan's son opened the store in 2016 with a focus on Jordan Brand and Michael Jordan memorabilia

The brand is approaching its 10th anniversary and has expanded considerably from its initial offerings, which were just associated with Michael Jordan. Signature collaborations between the store and the Air Jordan brand have given sneakerheads multiple collectibles and limited edition shoes.

One of the most coveted Jordan Brand x Trophy Room collaborations - Source: Getty

Michael Jordan's son kicked off the store's launch with a collaboration with the Air Jordan 23s, which were individually numbered and made available globally to go with the launch of the store.

Since then, over 10 signature offerings have been launched by the brand in collaboration with the Jordan brand and have established a continued association with the Jordan name.

With the new product launch, Marcus Jordan is set to add to the Trophy Room collectibles featuring his famous father, and if history suggests anything, it is likely to sell like hotcakes.

