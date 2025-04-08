Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan all smiles as he enjoys chic dinner date with IG model Anna DiCenzo

Marcus Jordan has been very consistent when it comes to keeping his fans and followers updated about his life, be it business or personal. Amidst the new updates in the last few days, Marcus has been posting a lot of pictures with IG model Anna DiCenzo.
On Monday, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan posted a series of pictures from his dinner date with the social media influencer. The first and the second pictures featured wine bottles and luxurious food spread on the dinner table.
The subsequent post showed Marcus and DiCenzo posing for a picture, all cozied up. Marcus Jordan wore a black T-shirt with "Racing nude" written in the front and DiCenzo wore a deep-neck dress.
In one of the Instagram stories, Marcus had also posted a collage with the IG model. Matching in black outfits, DiCenzo and Marcus were seen posing for some candid shots, while DiCenzo adorably placed her hand on Marcus.
Last week, Anna DiCenzo and Marcus Jordan were skiing in the Aspen Mountain. Jordan posted several videos, showing off his skiing skills.
The romantic life of the son of the NBA legend has been in the media's attention since it was first reported that he was dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. Since their breakup in February last year, Marcus has been linked with other women.
Marcus Jordan drops a flirtatious comment on IG model Anna DiCenzo's swimwear post
It has been quite some time since Marcus Jordan and IG model Anna DiCenzo have been seen together. From playing golf together to dance parties and dinner, the two seem to have gotten very close to each other.
On Monday, DiCenzo dropped a post featuring a series of pictures in her black swimwear in Miami Beach. She also posted a few pictures featuring the scenery of the city experiencing a beautiful sunset. She also captioned the post with a fitting statement:
"Life has been so good to me lately ✨🖤," she wrote in the caption.
Marcus was very quick to respond to the post. He commented with a series of emojis:
"😮💨🔥🔥✨," Jordan reacted.
A few hours later, Anna DiCenzo liked his comment, and she also replied to Marcus' comment with a heart and a kiss emoji.
"@heirmj523 ❤️😘."
Last week, Anna DiCenzo also spent some golfing time with Marcus. She posted a series of pictures from Marcus Jordan's father, Michael Jordan's famous "The Grove XXIII" golf club.
