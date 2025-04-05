"Came in a lil hot": Marcus Jordan hits Aspen ski slopes with IG model

From his latest social media posts, it seems like Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, has fallen in love with skiing. The son of the NBA legend hit the Aspen ski slopes for the second day in Colorado. He was joined by his close friends, including Instagram model Anna DiCenzo.

The second oldest son of the Chicago Bulls legend posted a series of pictures on his social media, featuring videos of his adventure in Aspen's ski area. In the first post on his Instagram story, he posted a selfie in his skiing gear and a Jordan Brand jacket.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

In another post, the video showed him struggling to get out from among the trees while stuck on the slope. Marcus hilariously blamed his friend for his unfortunate situation.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

In the subsequent post, he posted a video of himself skiing, while DiCenzo followed him.

"Came in a lil hot lol," he wrote in caption.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

Marcus seems to have found his footing in skiing. The videos showed that he could clearly speed it up and hit the breaks flawlessly. He could even make jumps in his gear.

"Getting my feels around here," he wrote in another post.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

Marcus Jordan hypes up IG model Anna DiCenzo's pictures from Michael Jordan's Grove XXIII

Marcus Jordan's latest social media posts have featured Instagram model Anna DiCenzo. The Aspen skiing adventure is just the latest update from their linking.

Earlier, on Friday, April 4, DiCenzo posted a picture from Marcus Jordan's father, Michael Jordan's personal golfing club, "The Grove XXIII," Florida. She wore a white crop top and a pair of shorts, and white sneakers.

The post received a series of comments from Marcus, clearly indicating his fondness for DiCenzo.

Within an hour, Marcus had dropped three comments, from a heart gesture with fingers to sparkles and fire emojis. DiCenzo also liked all of Marcus' comments on her posts.

Comments from Marcus Jordan

On his Instagram stories, Marcus also posted two separate, cozied-up pictures with the Instagram model.

Marcus Jordan's stories

Since his breakup with Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan's dating life has been of interest to the media. Months after the split, he was seen posting cozy pictures with social media influencer Ashley Stevenson. Page Six even declared them a couple. However, they later clarified that they were never dating.

