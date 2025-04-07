Marcus Jordan leaves flirty comment under IG model Anna DiCenzo's glamorous Miami beachday snaps

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, left a flirty comment under an Instagram post of model Anna DiCenzo. DiCenzo posted some pictures on Instagram recently from her Miami beach day outing, with the caption:

Ad

“Life has been so good to me lately ✨🖤 #beachday #sunsets #blessed”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus Jordan seemed to fancy the pictures posted by DiCenzo, overlooking the Miami skyline. He left a flirty comment under Anna’s post:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“😮‍💨🔥🔥✨” Jordan wrote.

Anna seemed to reciprocate Marcus's energy as she replied:

“@heirmj523 ❤️😘” DiCenzo replied

Check out their interaction below:

Jordan and Anna DiCenzo's interaction under her Instagram post

DiCenzo posted another series of pictures that featured Marcus Jordan just a couple of days ago. Jordan made three separate comments under that post, that further fueled relationship rumors surrounding the two.

Ad

DiCenzo also liked all of Jordan’s comments.

“🔥🔥🔥”

“📸✨⛳️🏌️‍♂️✨❤️‍🔥”

“🫶✨” Wrote Jordan.

Check out his comments below:

Jordan's comments on DiCenzo's Instagram post

Jordan had also posted pictures from a skiing trip to Aspen recently. His Instagram stories from the trip show that he was accompanied by DiCenzo. The two seemed to be dating and having a good time together.

Ad

Although Anna and Marcus haven't publicly confirmed anything.

Jordan's dating life has been of interest to the media ever since he started dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. The pair broke up around March 2024 after spending two years together.

"I got you, Cuz": Marcus Jordan replies to award-winning TV host's request for Jordans

Emmy Award-winning TV host Rocsi Diaz took to Instagram recently and sent a message to Marcus Jordan. Diaz posted a picture of her and her best friend donning a pair of Air Jordans and wrote:

Ad

"Me and my bestie I got her @telltell_heart @heirmj523, but you ain't send me none."

Diaz seemed to be asking Jordan for a pair of his father's signature sneakers. He replied:

"I got you, Cuz! 🏆" Wrote Jordan.

Marcus Jordan's reply to Rocsi Diaz

Jordan is the CEO and founder of the Trophy Room Store, which deals with Michael Jordan's footwear, apparel and sports memorabilia. The store is inspired by the Chicago Bulls legend's trophy room at home, which has forever been a topic of conversation among his friends and family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More