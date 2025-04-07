Marcus Jordan leaves flirty comment under IG model Anna DiCenzo's glamorous Miami beachday snaps

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, left a flirty comment under an Instagram post of model Anna DiCenzo. DiCenzo posted some pictures on Instagram recently from her Miami beach day outing, with the caption:
“Life has been so good to me lately ✨🖤 #beachday #sunsets #blessed”
Marcus Jordan seemed to fancy the pictures posted by DiCenzo, overlooking the Miami skyline. He left a flirty comment under Anna’s post:
“😮💨🔥🔥✨” Jordan wrote.
Anna seemed to reciprocate Marcus's energy as she replied:
“@heirmj523 ❤️😘” DiCenzo replied
Check out their interaction below:
DiCenzo posted another series of pictures that featured Marcus Jordan just a couple of days ago. Jordan made three separate comments under that post, that further fueled relationship rumors surrounding the two.
DiCenzo also liked all of Jordan’s comments.
“🔥🔥🔥”
“📸✨⛳️🏌️♂️✨❤️🔥”
“🫶✨” Wrote Jordan.
Check out his comments below:
Jordan had also posted pictures from a skiing trip to Aspen recently. His Instagram stories from the trip show that he was accompanied by DiCenzo. The two seemed to be dating and having a good time together.
Although Anna and Marcus haven't publicly confirmed anything.
Jordan's dating life has been of interest to the media ever since he started dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. The pair broke up around March 2024 after spending two years together.
"I got you, Cuz": Marcus Jordan replies to award-winning TV host's request for Jordans
Emmy Award-winning TV host Rocsi Diaz took to Instagram recently and sent a message to Marcus Jordan. Diaz posted a picture of her and her best friend donning a pair of Air Jordans and wrote:
"Me and my bestie I got her @telltell_heart @heirmj523, but you ain't send me none."
Diaz seemed to be asking Jordan for a pair of his father's signature sneakers. He replied:
"I got you, Cuz! 🏆" Wrote Jordan.
Jordan is the CEO and founder of the Trophy Room Store, which deals with Michael Jordan's footwear, apparel and sports memorabilia. The store is inspired by the Chicago Bulls legend's trophy room at home, which has forever been a topic of conversation among his friends and family.
