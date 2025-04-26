"That's my biggest takeaway"- Michael Knowles questions p*rnography's impact on kids in light of Kanye's alleged incestuous relations with male cousin

Michael Knowles recently shared his response to Kanye West’s viral post on X on April 21, 2025, where the rapper claimed that he reportedly had oral s*x with his cousin at the age of 14.

Ad

While Ye’s tweet led to a lineup of reactions on different platforms, Michael Knowles addressed the same in his show on Thursday, April 24, referring to the impact of p*rnography on kids. Knowles started by reading the entire tweet of West, which also teased his single, Cousins.

However, the political commentator said that he won’t mention what happened between Kanye and his cousin, saying that it is “awful, really terrible stuff.” Michael Knowles referred to the tweet by saying:

Ad

Trending

“You do kind of feel bad for Kanye and you just definitely bad for the cousin, you definitely feel bad for the lady that the cousin murdered, and the kid that the cousin murdered, and you just really feel bad for everyone involved in this culture. That was magazines, that’s my biggest takeaway from this.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition, the media host claimed that the magazines were one of the reasons that Kanye committed “traumatic acts”, leaving a negative impact on many people. He further stated:

“The kids are exposed to today at age what, eight I think is the medium age of exposure to the internet is high-speed video, immersive, now you know this now we’ve got 3D goggles and s*x robots coming down the pike.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the original post, Kanye wrote that it was his fault that he showed Playboy magazines he discovered in his mother’s closet to his cousin, who was six years old. Ye then began referring to his single Cousins by writing:

“This song is called COUSIN about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t “look at dirty magazines” anymore.”

Ad

Michael Knowles addressed the impact of magazines on the lives of other people

While reacting to Ye’s tweet, Michael said a magazine in the closet can easily encourage anyone to do anything. Knowles added that if magazines can make Kanye West do something like what he revealed in the tweet, it can leave a similar impact on someone else.

Ad

Michael Knowles elaborated on the reasons behind his opinion on the magazines and said:

“You know there are Democrats now and the libs and the perverts and the degenerates and the industry. But I’m being a little repetitive I guess here. They fight tooth and nail. Stop laws simply require age verification so that kids like Kanye West was when he first discovered, don’t find much more dangerous much more stimulating kinds of p*rn on the internet.”

Ad

Ad

The YouTube personality said that the rule of age verification is necessary, adding that in case someone opposes the same, that particular individual is “as degenerate a pervert” and has a dark personality at the same time.

Apart from that, Michael was heard questioning the necessity of opening up about their sins and traumas on different occasions through platforms like TikTok.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has yet to share a response to Michael Knowles’ video, which has received more than 60,000 views so far on YouTube.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More