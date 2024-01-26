What did Candace Owens say about Hillary Clinton? Political commentator reacts to former Secretary of State's Barbie comment

Candace Owens, a political commentator and activist lashed out at Hillary Clinton for supporting Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, who worked on the Barbie movie, following their Oscars snub. The duo was not nominated in the Best Actress and Best Director categories at the Oscars 2024 and several individuals, including Clinton, commented about the same on social media.

Hillary Clinton took to Twitter on January 25 and reacted to the Oscars snub as she wrote:

"Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie"

This prompted Candace Owens to respond to the 67th United States Secretary of State, as per Newsweek. She posted a couple of responses and in one of them, she said:

"I so genuinely wish I could not vote for you again."

"This is the feminist plight today": Candace Owens responds to Hillary Clinton's remark about Barbie

Candace Owens currently hosts a podcast for the Daily Wire. In 2018, she founded Blexit, a movement to get Black Americans out of the Democratic Party. Owens' most recent tweet in response to Hillary Clinton's comments about Barbie went viral online.

On Wednesday, she responded to Clinton speaking out in favor of Margot Robbie, the lead actress of the movie, and its director Greta Gerwig. Candace Owens reposted the politician's tweet and addressed the fact that several individuals are currently expressing their dissatisfaction with the Oscar nominations and said:

"This is literally why everybody hates feminism. A bunch of hyper-privileged woke women are crying because a woman who played Barbie isn’t being considered for best actress in an Oscar’s category. This is the feminist plight today."

Hillary's original tweet has garnered over 42 million views as of this writing, with many netizens supporting her. Candace Owens made a separate tweet under Clinton's post, saying:

"Feminists: 'if we do ANYTHING we need to be handed a trophy…especially if Barbie is involved!'"

While the two artists were snubbed, the film itself garnered eight nominations in categories including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor - Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress - America Ferrera, and more.

Actors weigh in on Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's exclusion from the Oscar nominations

Many celebrities spoke about Robbie and Gerwig not receiving Oscar nominations, including Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera.

On Tuesday, after the nominations were announced, Gosling, who played Ken in the film, issued a lengthy statement expressing his disappointment. As per CNN, he mentioned that he was "honored" to be nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "portraying a plastic doll named Ken," adding:

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ferrera, who played Gloria in the film, called the duo's work "phenomenal" and said that they both "deserve to be acknowledged for the history they made, for the ground they broke, for the beautiful artistry."

The 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

