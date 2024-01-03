"I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on" - Margot Robbie opens up on future of Harley Quinn

DC Universe is currently in a position that can barely get any more complicated, with iconic characters like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn still unclear about a future. According to James Wan, who took up the duty to restore DC to its deserved glory, the entire DCEU is looking at a hard reset, with all the Justice League members set to be recast.

This also means that other characters may get a reboot of their own. For Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, who already survived one reboot to feature in James Gunn's Suicide Squad, the path may be a little more complex. All hints from DC have stated that they want to keep Margot Robbie's iconic character, despite Lady Gaga taking over another version of the same character in Joker 2.

But the path may still not be clear, especially with Margot Robbie, who enjoyed one of the most successful eras of her career, associated with several other projects. While speaking to Variety in a very recent interview, Robbie revealed her intentions about her character.

The Barbie star said that she always wanted Harley to be "a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play," hinting that she was open to letting the character go ahead without her.

"The options are endless" - Margot Robbie on the future of Harley Quinn and Suicide Squad

Though the first Suicide Squad was not a critical success at all, with plenty of criticism aimed at it, Harley Quinn-led Birds of Prey did much better. Margot Robbie stayed on for the reboot, which was helmed by James Gunn, and it received widespread critical acclaim.

But whether Margot Robbie would return for another go at the famous antagonist is still a big question, especially with the actress venturing in an entirely different direction recently. She did indicate in her latest interview that she would want others to take over the role, like many of the male-led roles (James Bond, Batman, etc.).

She said in the interview:

"I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters. That was always the dream for her. Harley’s so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else’s hands, and it’s like, “What are they going to do with her?” The options are endless."

This does seem to indicate that she wouldn't mind moving on from the character. However, the actress has not spoken extensively about anything concrete, keeping the door open for her return.

Moreover, Harley Quinn may already get another direction if the Joker's universe ever merges with that of the upcoming DCU. Apart from Harley Quinn, many of the other characters like Aquaman and Wonder Woman are also in limbo, with little clarity about what will happen next.

As for Margot Robbie, she is slated to appear in Megan Park's My Old Ass later this year. There are also many other projects like the Ocean's Eleven spinoff linked to Robbie.