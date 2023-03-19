Birds of Prey 2: What's next for the female-led superhero team?

The official announcement of "Birds of Prey 2" is still under wraps, but rumors and speculation continue to circulate about the possibility of a follow-up film. Since the first film had mixed reviews and performed poorly at the box office, the studio may be cautious to commit to a sequel without a solid plan.Because the first film had mixed reviews and performed poorly at the box office, the studio may be cautious to commit to a sequel without a

The future of a potential Birds of Prey sequel remains uncertain, as Warner Bros. has not yet given an official green light for the project. However, the world-building and themes of the original film, which focused on female empowerment and the bonds of sisterhood, could be further explored in other DC properties, providing ample opportunities for fans to see more of these beloved characters.

Despite its uncertainty, fans of the DC universe are eager for more content featuring a dynamic and diverse group of women from the original film. We may be required to wait a while before the release of "Birds of Prey 2", but in the meantime, there is plenty of information to keep us informed.

Birds of Prey 2: Release date, cast & everything we know so far

Birds of Prey team consisting of Huntress, Black Canary, Montoya, Harley Quinn and Cassandra Cain.(Image via DC)

In the summer of 2021, there was no official confirmation to produce "Birds of Prey 2". This is likely due to the packed schedule of upcoming DC Extended Universe projects in the coming years, which could make it challenging to fit in another movie.

However, if the upcoming Black Canary spinoff receives positive feedback from HBO Max, there is a chance that Warner Bros. will reconsider and prioritize the production of "Birds of Prey 2" in the near future. Nonetheless, it is uncertain when the sequel will be released.

In the possible sequel, Birds of Prey 2, it is expected that the newly-formed Birds of Prey team consisting of Huntress, Black Canary, and Montoya will be the main focus, without Harley Quinn and Cassandra Cain. However, there is a possibility that the main cast from the original film may also make an appearance in the sequel.

Birds of Prey, the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (Image via DC)

Although the status of "Birds of Prey 2" remains uncertain, Warner Bros. and DC have recently disclosed that Jurnee Smollett will reprise her role as Dinah Lance, also known as Black Canary, in a new solo spinoff movie. The spinoff will be exclusively available on the HBO Max streaming service.

The script for the film will be written by Misha Green, the creator of HBO's critically acclaimed Lovecraft Country, who has previously worked with Smollett. However, the director for the project is yet to be announced, and there is currently no information on the release date.

Did Birds of Prey fail?

Birds of Prey, the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, was a 2020 superhero film produced by DC Films and directed by Cathy Yan. Despite featuring a star-studded cast and promising to showcase a team of female antiheroes, the film failed to perform well at the box office. It made only $201 million worldwide, failing to recoup its $84.5 million budget and marketing expenses.

The reason Birds of Prey failed was its lack of appeal to a broad audience. Although it was marketed as a female-centric superhero film, its edgy R-rated content and focus on Harley Quinn alienated families and younger audiences. Its convoluted plot and poor pacing made it difficult to follow, which turned off casual viewers.

The film was released in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which hurt its box office performance. The movie was unable to build on its opening weekend due to theater closures, which resulted in a significant drop in revenue.

