What is the Big Bang Theory in physics? Joe Rogan discusses the origin of the universe, quoting science asks you to believe in "one miracle"

American Podcaster Joe Rogan recently sat down with content creator and the host of The Cody Tucker Show podcast, Cody Tucker, to delve into the depths of the origin of the universe. During the May 7, 2025, episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the comedian also discussed science and the Big Bang Theory.

In physics, the Big Bang theory is the dominant cosmological model that explains how the universe began. According to Space.com, this theory explores the expansion of the universe from an infinitely small, hot, and dense point to what it is now after approximately 13.7 billion years.

On May 12, 2025, X user Charlie Kirk shared a video of Rogan and Tucker discussing the universe with a caption:

"Excellent video of Joe Rogan rationally breaking down the atheists claim of creation vs the resurrection of Jesus."

Expand Tweet

In the video, Joe Rogan talked about the Big Bang theory with his guest, Cody Tucker. He asked Tucker to believe in “one miracle” — the Big Bang — because it’s true. Rogan also quoted Terence McKenna on the difference between science and religion

"Science only asks you for one miracle.”

Notably, McKenna reportedly argued that there is a foundational problem with the Big Bang theory, as it claims that the universe began from one point with no clear explanation for how that point came into existence.

Joe Rogan questions the origin of the universe

The former television host Joe Rogan questioned the origin of the universe with fellow podcaster and the author of “And Now You Know: Mind-Blowing Stories from History and Pop Culture,” Cody Tucker.

“Well space is the ultimate, who the f*ck knows, because we can only see so far. We see so far, but even so far is only so far.”

While Tucker examined the expansion of space and compared it to “blowing up a balloon”, and questioned the concept of space being finite, Rogan claimed:

“It's not infinite, and it's some sort of doughnut shape.”

The duo also discussed the belief in god creating the universe and argued that there's always been something that kickstarted the initial point.

“Is that a thing that we think like, because we were born and we die, that we have these biological limitations that we attach to the universe itself?”

Rogan further explained:

“It's funny because people would be incredulous about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, yet they're convinced that the entire universe was smaller than the head of a pen. And for no reason than anybody's adequately explained to me that makes sense… instantaneously became everything.”

The pair also touched on the topic of resurrection on the May 7 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” During his conversation, the duo admitted that “Jesus makes more sense” than the Big Bang theory of the origin of the universe.

Notably, the Big Bang theory stands as the most widely accepted interpretation for the origin of the universe. And while the universe is still stretching and expanding, the initial period of its rapid inflation set the stage for the vast cosmos that is observed today.

