"That's how stupid we are" - When Joe Rogan hilariously imagined chaos if National Geographic wound up a gorilla

Joe Rogan once expressed his views on how organizations like National Geographic coddle wild animals which can be quite dangerous. The UFC commentator finds their treatment of these animals to be both amusing and foolish.

On his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the 57-year-old often engages in spirited discussions about various intriguing topics. During a conversation with Brendan Schaub, Rogan imagined and imitated how a silverback gorilla might confront organizations such as the National Geographic Society.

He said:

"We're so soft. We think it's okay to look at a wild animal in its eyes, that's how stupid we are. 'Hi, Hey, we're cool man. We're from National Geographic Society. We've just come to make sure your baby is okay.' F**king crazy 800-pound silverback, bursting through the trees, gets right in your face. He's got fangs and eats only vegetables. The fangs are only designed to f**k you up."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

When Joe Rogan shared his thoughts about Elk hunting

In addition to his passion for mixed martial arts, Joe Rogan has also frequently talked about his love for hunting. During episode #2232 of his podcast, the UFC commentator was joined by MCU actor Josh Brolin.

In the course of their conversation, Brolin asked Rogan about the most challenging activity he participates in. The 57-year-old replied that, for him, elk hunting is one of the most exciting things he enjoys doing.

"Elk hunting is probably the most exciting... Well [not because it puts me in danger] no, it's just really difficult, you know. You're bow hunting in the mountains. It's you and the mountains and f*****g mountains lions and bears and s**t. Oh yeah, and then we pack [the kill] out yeah."

He added:

"If it wasn't for hunters, there would've been no humans. We would've never made it this far. If we were all just eating tubers and grapes and s**t, we would've never made it."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:29):

