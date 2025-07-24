What is Ellen DeGeneres' net worth? Perez Hilton says it "must be nice to be super rich" after TV star talks about UK move post Trump's election

Perez Hilton discussed Ellen DeGeneres' relocation to the UK with her wife, reportedly due to President Donald Trump.During an interview with Richard Bacon at Cheltenham’s Everyman theatre on Sunday, July 20, Ellen explained that she initially planned to spend &quot;three or four months a year&quot; in their &quot;part-time house&quot; in the UK. However, she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, decided to permanently settle in England the day after President Trump won the election, per the BBC.&quot;We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in.' And we're like, 'We're staying here,'&quot; Ellen shared.As of now, Ellen DeGeneres has a net worth of $500 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). Referring to that, Hilton also posted the blog link on X, writing:&quot;Must be nice to be super rich! #EllenDeGeneres,&quot; Perez captioned the post.In the interview, the former talk show host further expressed her admiration for life in the UK, calling it &quot;absolutely beautiful.&quot;&quot;The villages and the towns and the architecture — everything you see is charming and it’s just a simpler way of life.&quot;Ellen shared that moving in November wasn't an ideal time, but it gave her the chance to experience snow for the first time in her life. She added that they keep chickens, sheep, and horses on their property, and she admires how respectfully animals and humans are treated in the country.In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, published on July 22, Ellen claimed that she relocated to another nearby home from their Cotswolds mansion to accommodate her wife's horses.&quot;When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn't live without her horses. We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them.&quot;Also read: Was Donald Trump ever on Ellen? What we know as Ellen DeGeneres confirms Trump victory prompted UK moveEllen DeGeneres discusses remarrying her wife in the UK View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurther in the interview, Ellen DeGeneres also discussed the Southern Baptist Convention's recent support for efforts to overturn the 2015 Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage. She claimed that if the Baptist Church in America is successful in doing so, she and her wife would get married in the UK. The couple got married on August 16, 2008.&quot;The Baptist Church in America is trying to reverse gay marriage. They're trying to literally stop it from happening in the future and possibly reverse it. Portia and I are already looking into it, and if they do that, we're going to get married here,&quot; Ellen DeGeneres shared.Ellen added:&quot;I wish we were at a place where it was not scary for people to be who they are. I wish that we lived in a society where everybody could accept other people and their differences.&quot;Richard Bacon further asked Ellen if her openness about her sexuality had encouraged others to come out. She disagreed, stating she sees people &quot;coming out like meerkats poking out of a hole and going back in again.&quot; She added that coming out is a &quot;really hard&quot; choice and may not be the best decision for everyone.&quot;If it was [better], all these other people that are actors and actresses that I know they're gay, they'd be out, but they're not, because it's still a problem. People are still scared,&quot; Ellen added.The 67-year-old also revealed that she would &quot;love&quot; to do a talk show again, this time in the UK. The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ran for 19 seasons starting in 2003, was cancelled in 2022 after former employees accused its executive producers of creating a &quot;toxic workplace&quot; environment.