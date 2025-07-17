“DEI on the Frontier” — Matt Walsh slams Chip and Joanna Gaines for casting a same-sex couple on new show “Back to the Frontier”

Chip and Joanna Gaines have recently been trending for featuring a same-sex couple in their new show, Back to the Frontier. The reality series, which premiered on July 10 on HBO, follows three modern families as they leave behind the comforts of the 21st century to live like 1880s homesteaders.

Among the three families featured is a gay couple, Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs, who appear on the show with their 10-year-old twin sons. Their inclusion has sparked significant criticism from Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs' Christian audience.

Joining the wave of criticism, Matt Walsh expressed suspicion about how gay couples "almost always" adopt boys in the July 15 episode of The Matt Walsh Show, and implied that this is something viewers are discouraged from questioning.

He also criticized Chip and Joanna Gaines for featuring the couple and sarcastically suggested an alternate name for their show.

"Because gay couples almost always seem to adopt boys. That's not something we're supposed to notice or ask any questions about. They [Chip and Joanna Gaines] certainly don't want you to think about that while you're watching Back to the Frontier, a show that might more rightly be called DEI on the Frontier," Walsh stated.

Walsh commented on Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs' July 16 interview with Queerty, where Jason said they were honored to be featured as a same-sex couple and believed the show promotes acceptance of same-sex families.

In response, Walsh questioned why a "wholesome" Christian couple would include a gay couple, claiming the Bible is clear on the matter.

Matt Walsh further argued that even if Chip and Joanna Gaines weren't Christian, they would still have objected to featuring Jason and Joe on the show because the couple has two adopted sons.

"Every child needs and deserves and naturally has a mother and a father. The mother and father united in marriage are the two pillars that the institution of the family is built upon. To intentionally deprive a child of one of these pillars is an act of unspeakable evil," Matt stated.

Chip and Joanna Gaines speak out amid controversy

Two days after Back to the Frontier premiered, Franklin Graham, a prominent evangelist and son of the late pastor Billy Graham, expressed strong disapproval of the show's inclusion of a same-sex couple on X.

"It is very disappointing. While we are to love people, we should love them enough to tell them the truth of God's Word. His Word is absolute truth. God loves us, and His design for marriage is between one man and one woman. Promoting something that God defines as sin is in itself sin," Graham wrote.

In response to the criticism, Chips Gianes took to X on July 13, with a Bible verse, stating:

"But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect,” 1 Peter 3:15. I really felt the hope, and gentleness and respect here.."

In another post uploaded the same day, Chip expressed disappointment with how the "modern American Christian culture" responds to people with opposing views. He added that some non-believers don't encounter hard criticism until they interact with Christians.

Chip Gaines @chipgaines LINK Talk, ask qustns, listen.. maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never. It’s a sad sunday when 'non believers' have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian.

Meanwhile, commentator Jon Root also responded to the show's trailer. Taking to his X account on July 11, he questioned why Chip and Joanna Gaines, as Christians, are promoting "homosexuality" and appearing to support same-sex couples raising adopted children on the reality series.

Stream all episodes of Back to the Frontier on HBO Max and Magnolia Network.

