“Who did the job?” – Matt Walsh addresses “pointless tipping” and self-checkout machines.

Podcaster Matt Walsh addressed the growing tipping culture in the U.S. during the July 8 episode of The Matt Walsh Show. The political commentator claimed how tipping has evolved over time and questioned the "pointless tipping" and tipping at self-checkout counters.

"For the last few years on this show, we have been covering what I would call the pandemic of pointless tipping. Now, it used to be that tipping was expected only if you were at a sit-down restaurant or ordering a pizza for delivery. It's a simple time back then," he stated.

Matt Walsh cited an article from The Wall Street Journal, which reported on tipping at self-checkout. In the article, it was mentioned that the companies describe tips as "an optional thank you for a job well done." Challenging this claim, he questioned, remarking:

"Job well done. Well, who did the job at a self-checkout machine? Me. If anyone should be tipped after I use self-checkout, it should be me... And I've already taken on the role of the employee when I'm at the self-checkout machine. I am scanning and bagging my own items. So this the the store should be tipping me for my labor, not the other way around."

He claimed that although self-checkout machines are effective for those with antisocial tendencies, they are also taking away human jobs. Walsh said that he "resents" being asked to do a job without being paid.

He further displayed caustic wit with the following remark:

"I assume we get to the point where Walmart expects the customers to come in at 3:00 a.m. to unload the trucks and stock the shelves and mop the floors, and they'll still ask us to leave a tip at the end of it."

Matt Walsh also criticized the mushrooming tipping counters across the country. He questioned the rationale behind adding a tip to the jar at coffee shops and tipping guys handing over bags at to-go counters. He claimed that the situation got even worse after tipping options were added to digital checkout tablets at the counters.

"Seemingly out of nowhere, all at once, every store in America started using touchscreen tablets at checkout, which makes it, uh, even easier to add a tipping option... They all want tips. They've all decided that inflation hasn't made life expensive enough," Walsh added.

"Get back to the basics"—Matt Walsh shared his perspective on addressing the rise in tipping expectations

During his podcast, Matt Walsh also alleged that while the tipping culture is rising, the quality of the goods and services has declined. He seemingly condemned the "reckless tipping" and advised tipping only certain service providers.

"The solution is to get back to the basics, to return to tradition. The only people who should be asking for a tip are waiters and fast food delivery people... Few other service jobs that have been grandfathered in are valet, coat checks, etc. Everyone else can make do with the wage that they're already being paid," Matt Walsh added.

Walsh claimed that the issue stems from people being afraid to say "no," and this, according to him, has fueled a "tipping pandemic."

"We have to recapture the long-lost art of saying no... I have no trouble saying no. I will hit the no tip option on the checkout prompt without feeling the slightest tinge of guilt. Okay? Even if it's one of those things where they really ramp up the emotional blackmail," Walsh added.

He went on to say that "emotional blackmail" has been used to fulfill "insidious agendas," and overtipping is one of them.

This is not the first time Matt Walsh has criticized the tipping culture. He has addressed the issue in past podcast episodes and frequently posts about it on social media.

