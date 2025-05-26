 "It's a shockingly small amount" — Matt Walsh discusses how little time parents spend with their children today over "phones" and "public school"

Political commentator Matt Walsh, who also hosts The Matt Walsh Show podcast, recently commented on how today's parents are spending less time with their children due to public school routines and excessive screen time. Matt Walsh is a known critic of the public education system in the US.

Ad

Daily Wire posted an interview clip on X on May 24, 2025, in which the media house's correspondent, Mary Margaret Olohan, was seen discussing with Walsh the need for parents to actively participate in children's education. While expressing his views, Matt Walsh slammed new-age parents and said:

"The problem is that when you send your kids off to public school... A lot of parents today are, you know it's like when you take public school and then also the phone, how much time do they actually have with their own kids? How much in a day? How much time are they spending influencing their kids? It's a shockingly small amount."

Ad

Trending

What more did Matt Walsh say in the interview with Mary Margaret Olohan?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The right-wing commentator and blogger for Daily Wire, who calls himself a "theocratic fascist," further described how the public school system seemingly distanced children from their parents.

"The problem is that when you you send your kids off to public school and they're there for five days a week, you know, seven hours a day, nine months a year for 12 or 13 years, that are formative years. At a certain point, there's this severing that happens.... They start orienting themselves based on that, based on their peers and based on the teachers," Matt said.

Ad

In the interview, Walsh also gave some advice on retaining control over children's lives and preparing them for the world.

"Our job as parents is to hold on to our kids while they're still children and, to the best of our ability, to make sure that they're looking to us as the parents as the kind of orientation point to figure out how they figure out the world and how they should operate in the world and what it means to be a man and what it means to be a woman," Walsh added.

Ad

Matt Walsh's views on the public school system

Ad

In the September 24, 2024, edition of The Daily Wire's The Matt Walsh Show, Walsh can be heard criticizing the Department of Education. The political commentator, while referring to President Donald Trump's views on the education system, said:

"Kill the Department of Education, kill it with fire, burn it down, dance around its ashes —metaphorically, I mean, not literally — in a poetic sense, burn it down, and dance around its ashes joyously."

Ad

Matt said the existing education system is a "failure" and is unable to educate the young generation. He further slammed the new graduates of the existing system and called them " poorly educated." He added that they lack the knowledge about different subjects like history and literature.

Matt Walsh is also known for his views on LGBTQ+ people and often is scrutinized for his tweets on transgender people. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization, has dedicated a profile page to Walsh under its "Anti-LGBTQ" section and gives a detailed account of Matt's controversial statements and tweets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More