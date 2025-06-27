What did Sneako say about Matt Walsh? Podcaster claims YouTuber has the "IQ of a pancake" over endorsing Zohran Mamdani

YouTuber and streamer Nicolas De Balinthazy 'Sneako' shared words of support on X for Zohran Mamdani after he emerged as the official Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City in the 2025 election on June 24, 2025. However, American right-wing political commentator and podcast host Matt Walsh slammed the YouTuber online.

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, Sneako’s X fan page, Sneako Updates, shared a video of the 26-year-old talking about Zohran Mamdani. The video also features the media personality replying to Matt Walsh’s harsh comments.

“I'm very excited to see what Zoran does in the next coming months. It's like the most controversial subject on X on Twitter right now. Matt Walsh was talking, called me a, what did Matt Walsh call me? Called me an absolute moron. But he's bought and sold by Ben Shapiro. Matt Walsh, you can't talk about foreigners when you're owned by a foreigner. Your boss is literally a Mossad spy,” the YouTuber said.

This came after, on June 25, 2025, Sneako’s X fan page posted a video showcasing his support for Mamdani. Reposting that video, Matt Walsh called the internet personality an “anti-American foreigner” and an “absolute moron.”

Meanwhile, in the video, Sneako called out the 39-year-old The Matt Walsh Show podcast host and told him to stop complaining. Clearing the air a bit, Nicolas De Balinthazy said his support stems only from Zohran Mamdani’s alleged anti-Zionist nature and his vision for New York City that aligns with a lot of people.

“Does it make me a socialist? No. Does that make me a queer liberationist? No. But I think Matt Walsh should shut the f*ck up. Quit your job. If you're going to talk about foreigners, stop working for an Israeli spy. All right. Then we can have this conversation. And right now it just seems like a whole bunch of yap, yap, yap,” Sneako said.

Notably, Matt Walsh didn’t hold back. The podcaster reposted the video on X and claimed that the YouTuber has the “IQ of a pancake" after he endorsed Zohran Mamdani.

“This dude has the IQ of a pancake. Really a strikingly stupid person. He says that he disagrees with Zohran's platform yet he agrees with his "vision for the city" (which is somehow distinct from his platform, apparently). Then he calls Zohran a "real New Yorker" even though the guy's from Uganda and has only been a citizen for like six years. Just totally incoherent.”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Sneako replied to Matt Walsh on X, calling him a “stupid person” and seemingly shaming the 39-year-old for his work.

Zohran Mamdani’s win in the NYC mayoral race explored

On Tuesday, Zohran Mamdani secured a victory in NYC’s Democratic mayoral primary. According to The Guardian, if elected, he would become New York’s first Muslim mayor. The 33-year-old secured over 43.5% of the vote, while his biggest competitor was Andrew Mark Cuomo, the former New York governor, who received 36.4% of the votes.

According to CBS News, Mamdani, while addressing supporters at his campaign headquarters on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, said:

“Tonight, we made history. In the words of Nelson Mandela, 'It always seems impossible until it is done.' My friends, we have done it. I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City.”

Zohran Mamdani is a Ugandan-born Indian American. After Tuesday’s ballot, he has emerged as the first South Asian candidate to secure a victory in a major-party primary for NYC Mayor. He was born in Kampala, Uganda, and raised in New York City.

According to Mint, it could still be several days before he reaches City Hall. Mamdani’s win in the closely watched contest was reportedly celebrated in NYC by his supporters. Meanwhile, Eric Adams, the current mayor of America’s largest city, will run as an independent candidate in November.

