What happened to Pastor John MacArthur? Health issues explored amid grim developments

American pastor John MacArthur has been admitted to a hospital, according to his church, who announced it on Sunday, July 13, 2025. The announcement suggested that the pastor had contracted pneumonia and that he might even die soon. The announcement made by Tom Patton, an associate pastor at the Grace Community Church (GCC) in Sun Valley, said:

"This week, Pastor John contracted pneumonia. He was admitted into the hospital and may be in the presence of the Lord soon. We place our dear pastor at the feet of the glorious Savior whom he has served so faithfully for so many years and now awaits His final command to be in his presence forever."

The 86-year-old American minister, who now runs a podcast named Grace To You, has led the congregation of the Grace Community Church for the past 56 years. However, since July 2024, the pastor has been able to preach at his church only once due to health concerns. On June 15, 2024, John MacArthur stated that he had undergone a second procedure on his lungs.

In the pastor's statement, which was eventually read out by GCC college pastor Austin Duncan, the former said that the doctors were expecting his full recovery. Pastor MacArthur additionally said:

"That procedure was successful, and (I) am now back at home. The doctors are optimistic about my recovery, and I am eager to return to you once I regain my strength."

According to The Roys Report, the pastor has undergone a number of procedures, like heart valve replacement surgery, since 2023. This involved surgeries to deal with multiple conditions like atrial fibrillation.

Associate pastor Tom Patton revealed in January 2025 that MacArthur's recovery from the three surgeries that happened in late 2024 was not as fast as it was expected. In fact, these procedures reportedly ended up impacting his heart, lungs, and kidneys. In early February, GCC elder Phil Johnson urged his followers to pray for him and confirmed that he was recovering at home.

In April, Pastor John MacArthur stated that he finally was ready to get back to the pulpit after dealing with health concerns

While it was recently revealed that Pastor John MacArthur had fallen sick again and had to be hospitalized, the minister claimed that he was ready to return to the pulpit three months ago. As aforementioned, since last year, MacArthur had gone through multiple health concerns and procedures to deal with them.

The situation reportedly made it difficult for him to even preach at his own church. However, in April 2025, Grace to You shared a clip of the minister. In the clip, MacArthur first gave an update about his health and said that he was feeling "great." He then added that he was all set to "come roaring back into the public and pick up my ministry again."

He even jokingly said:

"The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated."

While John MacArthur suggested that he was going to bounce back soon, he did not specify a particular date for the same at the time. He gave reassurance to his followers, stating that he felt that his heart was in better shape than ever and that he wasn't ill anymore. Prior to the April update, in March, the pastor failed to attend the annual Shepherds Conference.

He, however, addressed his followers through a video that day. In his address, he said:

"I realize I’m on the last lap. That takes on a new meaning when you know you're on the short end of the candle. I am all thanks and praise to God for everything He's allowed me to be a part of."

Before that, in November 2024, John MacArthur made a brief appearance at the GCC, and said:

"I’m still here and thankful to the Lord for that. I'm just thankful I see the good and gracious and kind and providential hand of God in every vicissitude in my life."

Briefly exploring John MacArthur's life, amid reports about his health struggles

Born in June 1939, in Los Angeles, Pastor John MacArthur became one of the most influential preachers of his time, as considered by Christianity Today in 2006. The minister was born to Baptist radio preacher Jack MacArthur and Irene Dockendorf.

According to the official website of Grace Community Church, John MacArthur came to this church after he graduated in 1969 from the Talbot Theological Seminary. He became the president of The Master's University in 1985. In 1988, MacArthur published his first best-selling book, The Gospel According to Jesus.

The official website suggested that, as of now, MacArthur has authored over 400 books and study guides. The list of these books included Our Sufficiency in Christ, A Tale of Two Sons, and The Truth War.

Many netizens flooded social media with wishes for John MacArthur's fast recovery.

