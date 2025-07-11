Where does Megan Moroney live? Country singer opens up about learning guitar at home after a knee injury put her in a wheelchair

Megan Moroney recently appeared in an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast released on July 11, 2025. Speaking to host Alex Cooper, the singer recalled the experience of learning guitar at her house, following a knee injury, before entering the music industry.

When asked about her early life, Megan Moroney said that she was born in Savannah and was raised in Douglasville. Notably, the singer-songwriter has been living in Nashville, Tennessee, since 2020.

Moroney further said in the Call Her Daddy podcast:

“I feel like for 22-23 years of my life, I grew up very normal. Like this all just changed. So yeah, I mean I grew up playing guitar with my dad and my brother. They taught me how to play guitar. I was a cheerleader in high school. I also did musical theater.”

The artist then referred to the knee injury she suffered while she was a cheerleader and said:

“I hurt my knee cheerleading through my junior year. I was in a wheelchair for two months. I have like a gnarly scar on my knee. But I was in a wheelchair. So while I had nothing to do, I really learned how to play guitar. My dad taught me. And it was only for fun though.”

Megan Moroney mentioned that she and her father had been fans of country music at the time, and they used to sing together. She added that she never expected that she would end up establishing herself in the musical world since she belonged to a family where people ended up pursuing a career in a similar field to their parents.

“My mom is an accountant. So I understood accounting, so I was like maybe, I’m supposed to be doing taxes. I’ll get to college and figure it oiut. So that was my mindset. So yeah, I feel like I had a very normal upbringing. Music was only just like a side thing," Moroney shared.

Megan Moroney has opened up about her early life on another occasion

While the Savannah, Georgia native’s latest interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast is trending, she has previously spoken up on her childhood and the knee injury on another occasion. In an interview with Glamour magazine dated April 3, 2025, she claimed that her career as a singer was a hobby in the past.

The magazine reported that Megan Moroney had to start working as an influencer to pay her bills. In the interview, the singer also referred to her initial plans of pursuing a career in another field, saying:

“I was going to be an accountant growing up, but now I do this and it’s my entire life and I love it.”

Megan had to use a wheelchair for almost two months after the injury, and she told Glamour magazine that she was sitting around doing nothing else except learning guitar. She said she did not change her plans to become an accountant after joining the University of Georgia.

Megan Moroney then joined a sorority and had the opportunity to open for singer Jon Langston during a philanthropic event. She was then approached by country singer Chase Rice, who asked her to open at another event. Moroney shared how opening for Chase left an impact on her life and said:

“I was like, Well, this is what I’m going to do with my life. I don’t know how I’m going to figure it out, but I will. I wasn’t like I’m going to be this country music superstar. My brain just never went there. It was just like, I know my plan after college is to move to Nashville.”

Megan Moroney’s career eventually took a different turn when she arrived in Nashville, as she earned a lot from brand deals for various companies. She also wrote her single Wonder at the same place, which came out in 2021. Her debut album, Lucky, was released around two years later, followed by another project, Am I Okay, in July 2024.

