What is Tate McRae and Morgan Wallen's latest collaboration? Perez Hilton calls it a "surefire hit" but claims the "gays were angry"

On May 17, 2025, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton shared insights on Tate McRae and Morgan Wallen's latest collaboration. Featuring the country music star's first major female collaboration, the duo released What I Want on May 16 from Morgan's latest album, I'm The Problem.

Ad

Reflecting on their collaboration, Perez Hilton remarked:

"The gays were angry after news broke that the pop darling and the not big fan of Saturday Night Live were working on a song together."

Ad

Trending

Perez's Saturday Night Live comments stem from Wallen's abrupt departure from the SNL stage before the show ended in April 2025.

Hilton further explained that "the gays" are not fans of Wallen due to his past controversies and do not gravitate towards country music as a genre.

"Many gays don't like country music in general, in addition to the gays not liking the genre as a whole. For the most part, the gays are just not fans of Morgan Wallen for the most part. Some do like him, I'm just recounting the reason for the controversy with the song."

Ad

The blogger admitted his admiration for Tate McRae, calling her the "modern-day" Britney Spears.

"And also the gays, especially the young ones, love Tate McRae. I'm an old one who loves her. Many people see her as a modern-day Britney Spears because she's a trained professional dancer, and brings it."

Perez claimed that even though he's not a fan of Morgan, he still liked What I Want, calling it a "surefire hit."

Ad

"Well, the song is called What I Want. It was just released today, and it's a smash. This is a surefire hit. I don't even like Morgan Wallen, but I love this song."

"My sister turned me on to Tate"—Morgan Wallen on his collaboration with Tate McRae

Ad

In an interview with Billboard (published on May 16, 2025), Morgan Wallen explained that his sister introduced him to Tate McRae, calling her a "true pop star."

"My sister turned me on to Tate and her music a few years ago, and I’ve been a fan ever since. She is a true pop star, a prolific songwriter, and is also an extremely underrated vocalist."

Ad

Wallen explained that they had known each other for a couple of years and had been discussing the possibility of doing a song together.

He further revealed that What I Want wasn't meant to be a duet, but after listening to the song a couple of times, Tate McRae kept coming to his mind, adding, "as someone that would really give the song a dynamic element that I felt it deserved.”

Ad

In a previous interview with the same outlet (published on November 6, 2023), Morgan explained his lack of collaboration with female musicians, claiming he would "love" to work with them.

"I’ve reached out to a couple of people, and they’ve turned me down. I just really want certain people, and I haven’t gotten the chance to do it yet. I’m going to keep trying to write songs for it or write with them."

Ad

Morgan's collaboration with Tate marks his first major duet with a female artist.

Read more: How many kids does Cassie have? Maureen Callahan theorizes Diddy's ex feared being "provoked into early labor" amid her testimony in rapper's trial

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More