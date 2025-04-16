"This is gonna be a banger" — Internet reacts to Morgan Wallen announcing upcoming single “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” featuring Post Malone

On Tuesday, April 15, @PopCrave shared a black-and-white picture of Morgan Wallen and Post Malone, stating in the caption that the duo is releasing a new single, titled I Ain't Coming Back, this Friday (April 18).

The tweet comes after Wallen shared the announcement in an Instagram post yesterday.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 343K views and 3.2K likes. Netizens have since been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"This is gonna be a banger, can't wait"

Some netizens expressed excitement about the upcoming song. One of them called it the second part of the duo's 2024 song, I Had Some Help, which was included in the latter's sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion.

"i had some help pt 2. we are saved this summer" - posted an X user.

"Another payola hit incoming" - wrote another.

"This song about a girl or a bar tab?" - added a third one.

Meanwhile, others were upset with Post Malone for collaborating with Wallen, especially since the country singer was widely criticized online after using racial slurs in a video captured by neighbors.

"Why is Posty giving this weirdo so much attention? Doesn't he realize he's above this cr*p?" - commented a fourth user.

"@PostMalone cant keep making these mistakes. Everyone in the world and you chose the man who cant stop himself from saying 1 single word" - replied a fifth one.

"the racist and the culture vulture" - remarked a sixth netizen.

"I guess I’m not listening to Post Malone anymore" - wrote a seventh one.

Morgan Wallen's fourth studio album is dropping next month

The tweet about Morgan Wallen's new single featuring Post Malone comes a month before his fourth studio album, I'm the Problem, drops on May 16, 2025.

The upcoming album has 15 songs on its tracklist, out of which six songs have already been released:

Lies Lies Lies - released on July 5, 2024

Love Somebody - released on October 18, 2024

Smile - released on December 31, 2024

I'm the Problem - released on January 31, 2025

Just in Case - released on March 21, 2025

I'm a Little Crazy - released on March 21, 2025

All of the singles from the album have landed in the top 20 of the US Billboard Hot chart, and the top 5 of its Hot Country Songs chart.

While I'm the Problem is yet to drop, Morgan Wallen has already announced a tour supporting the album. Wallen's tour kickstarts in Gulf Shores, Alabama, two days after the album's release (on May 18), and has scheduled 21 shows, concluding on September 13 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Artists Ella Langley, Corey Kent, and Gavin Adcock will be opening the shows for Wallen on his tour.

Morgan Wallen isn't the only singer set to drop a new album soon. Post Malone - his collaborator on I Ain't Coming Back, also revealed to Billboard that he's working on his new album ahead of his headlining gig at Coachella 2025.

