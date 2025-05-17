How many kids does Cassie have? Maureen Callahan theorizes Diddy's ex feared being "provoked into early labor" amid her testimony in rapper's trial

In the May 16 episode of The Nerve podcast, host Maureen Callahan shared insights on Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura's testimony in the ongoing Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial.

For the unversed, Ventura is Sean Combs' ex-girlfriend and one of the key government witnesses in the trial. She filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023 for rape, sex trafficking, and over a decade of physical abuse, starting when she got into a relationship with him in 2007. After their separation, Cassie married actor and producer Alex Fine; the couple shares two daughters.

As reported by the BBC on May 17, 2025, Cassie took the witness stand for four consecutive days while being eight-and-a-half months pregnant. During her trial, she described the years of alleged abuse she endured in her relationship with Diddy and her reported participation in the drug-fueled "freak-offs." However, the rapper has denied all the allegations.

Subsequently, Maureen expressed deep concern over the R&B singer's well-being, suggesting that Ventura may fear being pushed into early labor due to the emotional pressure of the trial.

"This testimony that she is giving in open court, 8 and a half months pregnant, she and her husband Alex Fine have two other children; I can only imagine the insane amount of stress she's under and her fear that she's going to be provoked into early labor," Maureen said.

Cassie's attorney accuses the defense of stalling her testimony

As reported by People Magazine on May 16, 2025, prosecutors involved in the trial urged the court to end Cassie Ventura's testimony the same week to avoid a mistrial. Ventura testified in court from Tuesday to Friday.

The media outlet noted that in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, the prosecutors accused the defense of intentionally stalling Ventura's testimony and also claimed that the defense took more time to question Ventura than the prosecution, as the cross-examination that began on Thursday lasted the whole day and continued into Friday.

The prosecutors also alleged that Combs' defense team chose to end the trial on Wednesday instead of cross-examining her. They even noted that the defense submitted 400 exhibits later that day, further delaying the proceedings.

The prosecutors alleged that the defense took these steps in hopes that Ventura, who is eight-and-a-half months pregnant, would go into labor, which could cause a mistrial and hinder the proceedings.

More about Cassie's lawsuit

As reported by The Guardian on May 12, 2025, American singer and model Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs on November 16, 2023, for engaging her in "a cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking" between 2007 and 2018. However, the lawsuit was swiftly settled on November 17, 2023. In a statement, Ventura said:

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control."

Later, on May 17, 2024, CNN published surveillance footage from the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, where Sean Combs can be seen kicking Ventura and dragging her by her hair as she tries to leave the hotel.

As reported by the BBC on May 13, 2025, Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York since his arrest on September 16, 2024.

