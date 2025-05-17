What did Cassie say in her statement? Perez Hilton hopes the jury will view her testimony against Diddy as "credible" as she's a "victim"

On May 17, 2025, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton gave his insights on Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura's statement, issued after standing on the witness stand for four consecutive days in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial.

For the unversed, Cassie Ventura is Sean Combs' ex-girlfriend who filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023 for rape and years of abuse. She is also one of the government's key witnesses in the trial.

As reported by USA Today on May 16, 2025, Ventura's attorney, Douglas Wigdor, read a statement on her behalf outside the Manhattan federal courthouse.

"This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear," Cassie's statement read.

The statement continued:

"For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget. I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and I'm grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received."

She further acknowledged her pregnancy, asking the media and public for privacy for her "growing family."

Reflecting on the R&B singer's statement, Perez Hilton expressed hope that the jury would view her testimony against Diddy as "credible" as she was his "victim." According to Perez, the defence was "repeatedly claiming" that Diddy and Cassie were in a "consensual relationship," and Ventura was capable of leaving him as she was an adult.

"Will the jury view her as credible? I think so, I hope so, because it's apparent that she is his victim," Perez Hilton said.

"I have felt so many things sitting there" — Cassie Ventura's husband reflects on her testimony

The same outlet noted that along with Ventura's statement, Douglas Wigdor also read a statement from actor and producer Alex Fine to the reporters. Alex and the Me & U singer went public with their relationship in 2018 after her separation from Combs, and the couple married in 2019.

"Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past. There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife's testimony," Alex said.

Alex further conveyed his pride in Ventura and expressed "profound anger" that she had to testify in front of Diddy, who "tried to break her." He further called out Combs and individuals "who helped him along the way," stating:

"You did not. You did not break her spirit, nor her smile that lights up every room. You did not break the souls of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man."

Fine further admitted that Ventura "broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats" on her own, claiming that he did not save her, as some had said, but rather "Cassie saved Cassie."

He added that Ventura "did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her," and claimed that all he did was to love her as she loved him.

Alex Fine further expressed that this "horrific chapter" of his wife's life was now "forever put behind us," and revealed that they would not be making additional statements.

"We appreciate all of the love and support we have received, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we welcome our son into a world that is now safer because of his mom," Alex said.

As reported by AP News on May 14, 2025, Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs met in 2005 when the rapper signed her to his Bad Boy Records label. They began dating in 2007. However, the couple separated after an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted for over a decade.

