Pat Green mourns loss of stepbrother and sister-in-law in Texas floods

Pat Green revealed that his family suffered a "deeply personal loss." His revelation came after news came out that the country musician's stepbrother and his sister-in-law died because of the flooding that happened in central Texas.

Ad

In an Instagram post on Monday, July 7, 2025, Green stated that, like many others, his family had suffered a loss due to the Texas flooding.

"Over the weekend, during the devastating flooding that hit Central Texas, my family—like so many others—suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

One of those who died, John Burgess, is Pat Green's stepbrother, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He was reportedly staying in an RV camp in Kerr County with his wife, Julia Anderson Burgess. Their two sons were also with them.

According to KWTX, the family was staying by the Guadalupe River. After the severe rainfall on July 4, the river reportedly rose over 25 feet in less than an hour.

Julia's death was reported by KHOU, with her body reportedly recovered on Monday, July 7, but at the time of writing, the fate of both their sons, Jack and James, is still a mystery. As of Monday evening, the boys remained missing. Meanwhile, their daughter was not with them at the time of the flooding, as she was at a summer camp nearby, per KHOU, and was not affected.

Ad

NBC reported that the death toll from the Texas flooding has risen past 100. Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a July 7 statement that emergency support and local officials are continuing with the recovery and rescue of flood victims. But with the ongoing threat of heavy rain, he urged Texans to remain ready for disaster.

Pat Green previously postponed one of his shows amid the unprecedented rainfall and subsequent flood

Ad

Pat Green had been touring various cities in Texas since June, with several dates scheduled for other states as well, including Oklahoma, Louisiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado, until the first week of October. On Saturday, July 5, 2025, the country star was supposed to perform for his fans in Luckenbach in Fredericksburg, Texas.

However, a day before the show, the country singer announced on his Instagram account that the Luckenbach show had been postponed.

Ad

"Due to unforeseen weather and tragedy around the Texas Hill Country, it has been decided to postpone tomorrow night's show," he wrote.

Pat Green was set to perform with the Cory Morrow Band and the duo Dawn and Hawkes. He also stated on the same post that the schedule for the show has effectively been moved to a later date, on Saturday, August 16, 2025. He also said that all purchased tickets would be honored on the new date. He added that everyone had been notified of the change via email.

Ad

Per his schedule of concerts shared on his social media, Pat Green's next stop will be at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles before he returns to Texas for two shows. He has one scheduled on July 19 at the House Pasture Cattle Co. in Concan and on August 1 at the Home Run Dugout in Katy.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite musical artists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More