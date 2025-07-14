Ellen DeGeneres comes out in support of Rosie O’Donnell amid Donald Trump’s citizenship revocation threats

Ellen DeGeneres has supported Rosie O'Donnell amidst her feud with U.S. President Donald Trump. He threatened to revoke O'Donnell's citizenship, which received a stern response from the latter.

Rosie O'Donnell has been highly critical of the current government over the years. She has even moved to Ireland with her son, Clay, and cited the Republican administration's policies for her move. On July 12, Trump wrote on his social media accounts:

"Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

On July 13, Ellen DeGeneres shared this post on her Instagram account with O'Donnell's response as well and wrote in the caption:

"Good for you @rosie"

Meanwhile, Julia Gelatt, associate director of the immigration program at the Migration Policy Institute, has confirmed that Trump cannot revoke O'Donnell's citizenship. She told The New York Times that U.S.-born citizens can either give up their citizenship voluntarily or federal courts can strip them of it in case of fraud or other major cause.

Rosie O'Donnell's response to Donald Trump's revocation threat

Inaugural SignLight International Film Festival: Opening Night Screening Of "Being Michelle" (Image Source: Getty)

O'Donnell has often been critical of Donald Trump, especially following the recent Jeffrey Epstein case. After the POTUS threatened to revoke her citizenship on Saturday, the 63-year-old retorted on her Instagram.

She shared a picture of the president with Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was notably charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. He was arrested in 2019 and died in a jail cell that year.

O'Donnell wrote:

"You build walls – I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists. You crave loyalty – I teach my children to question power. You sell fear on golf courses — I nurture, I create, I persist. You are everything that is wrong with america — and I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it. You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. I’m not yours to silence i never was.”

Several reports suggested that Epstein also allegedly had a list of clients for his sex trafficking that featured some big names.

Rosie O'Donnell on Ellen DeGeneres leaving the US

Ellen DeGeneres at People's Choice Awards 2017 - Press Room (Image Source: Getty)

As per US Weekly, Ellen DeGeneres has also left the US and moved to the English countryside with her wife, Portia de Rossi. Reports suggest that the popular talk show hostess left the US last year due to the current regime's policies and administration.

In an interview with US Weekly, Rosie O'Donnell expressed her shock at the news, saying:

"I’ve never really known Ellen to say anything political in her life, so I was surprised to read that she left because of President Trump. Like, that shocked me, actually.”

O'Donnell also shared that while she isn't close with DeGeneres, she will always stand up for fellow gay comedians.

