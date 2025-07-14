Where was Rosie O’Donnell born and when did she move to Ireland? Trump controversy explored in wake of citizenship fracas

Television host and comedian Rosie O’Donnell recently responded to the U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened to revoke her US citizenship in a post shared through Truth Social on July 12, 2025. Notably, O’Donnell moved to Ireland on January 15 this year, as confirmed by her in a TikTok video posted on March 11. She was originally born in Commack, Long Island, New York, as per IMDb.

The SMILF star criticized Trump on Instagram with a photo featuring the President with Jeffrey Epstein. The caption of the post, also shared on July 12, 2025, included a lengthy statement by O’Donnell, where she addressed the fact that Trump called her a “threat to humanity”, and wrote:

“I’m everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an American who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze. You build walls – build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists. You crave loyalty – I teach my children to question power. You sell fear on golf courses – I make art about surviving trauma.”

The Exit to Eden star continued to criticize Trump in her Instagram post by claiming that he is the only thing that is “wrong with America.” The comedian added:

“I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it. You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. I’m not yours to silence. I never was.”

For the unversed, Trump’s post on Truth Social stated that Rosie O’Donnell should continue her stay in Ireland. It also mentioned:

"Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!.”

The decision of Rosie to shift to Ireland is believed to be a result of the changes happening in the US after Trump started serving as the President of the country. Back in March 2025, Rosie was heard addressing the same in her TikTok video, as she stated:

“It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”

Rosie O’Donnell has been living in Ireland: Controversy with Donald Trump and other details

The feud between Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell reportedly started more than 15 years ago when she criticized the POTUS on the chat show, titled The View, for supporting the Miss USA 2006 winner, Tara Conner.

Conner was creating headlines at the time due to her controversial past, which included allegations of drug use. According to People magazine, Rosie O’Donnell did a mimicry of Trump back then and addressed Trump’s father by saying:

“This is not a self-made man.”

Rosie’s act apparently led to the beginning of a dispute with Trump, and the duo started commenting about each other on various occasions. Trump shared multiple posts about O’Donnell, and while speaking about her weight loss journey with People magazine in September 2014, Rosie was heard saying:

“Probably the Trump stuff was the most bullying I ever experience in my life, including as a child. It was national, and it was sanctioned societally. Whether I deserved it is up to your own interpretation.”

In March this year, Rosie O’Donnell mentioned via TikTok that she's now living in Ireland. The Impractical Jokers star shared another TikTok video during the same month, where she said that it was not easy to shift to another country and start living at the place. Rosie added that she had to move since it was the “safest and best thing” for her family members.

Rosie O’Donnell also addressed the things that changed for her after arriving in Ireland. She seemingly referred to the changes that happened in the US after Donald Trump began serving as the President and said:

“I feel healthier, I’m sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country. I knew that it would really tax me emotionally to have to do that. So I’m very happy that we made the decision that we made.”

While Rosie O’Donnell has already replied to Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social, the latter is yet to share his response to the same.

