What did Rosie O’Donnell say about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez? Comedian launches jabbing remarks at the couple’s Venice wedding

Veteran comedian Rosie O’Donnell heavily criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's recent $50 million wedding in Venice. On her Instagram on Monday, June 30, 2025, O’Donnell slammed the "gross excess of it all."

Her post included an alleged picture of the former journalist's appearance before and after her cosmetic surgeries. Adding that the wedding made her stomach turn, the comedian wrote:

"The BEZOS wedding. It turned my stomach. Seeing all these billionaires Gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it."

For context, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married last Friday (June 27) on San Giorgio Maggiore island in Venice, Italy. The event had a large number of A-list celebrities in attendance, including Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, and Sydney Sweeney, among others.

"By any metric he is not a nice man"— Rosie O’Donnell claimed Jeff Bezos treated his employees with disdain

In her Instagram post, Rosie O’Donnell also mentioned one of the celebrities at the wedding—Oprah Winfrey. The comedian questioned whether Winfrey was friends with Bezos. She sarcastically noted that it wasn't possible, considering how the former Amazon founder "treat(ed) his employees with disdain."

"By any metric he is not a nice man," O’Donnell wrote.

The Rosie O'Donnell Show host also criticized Lauren Sanchez's appearance, calling her a "fake fem bot." She rhetorically asked why Bezos would choose her over ex-wife and "salt of the earth" MacKenzie Scott. Notably, they were married from 1993 to 2019 and have four children together.

"Sold his soul Is what it looks like from here. The devil is smiling At all his conquests," O’Donnell said.

According to Fox News, Rosie O’Donnell continued her rant on her Substack account. She started by criticizing the Trump administration's anti-LGBTQ actions and the situation in Gaza.

She then mentioned that Jeff Bezos was raised by a "single mother" before adding that his guests know "exactly" what he does but still chose to attend the wedding. Calling out their "performative nonsense," O’Donnell wrote:

"Posing for photos forgetting themselves In their designer outfits. Ready for a vogue cover. A spot on ET."

Rosie O’Donnell's comments divided the internet. Many, especially, found her remarks about Sanchez's appearance unnecessary. This included Robin Thicke’s wife, April Love Geary. In the comments section, Geary said she was on board for "disliking people" based on how they treat others, but added that there was no need to "tear women's looks apart on social media."

"It is sad to see women post overly edited pictures of women and talk poorly about their appearances so publicly. Can’t we just stick to talking about how bezos treats his employees terribly?"

April Love Geary's comment (Image via Instagram/ @rosie)

In a separate post, O’Donnell pointed out that while the couple enjoyed their lavish $50 million wedding, many Americans were losing Medicaid and SNAP benefits.

Rosie O’Donnell isn't the only celebrity to voice concerns about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding. At an event for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project this weekend, the actress joked that she and the guests at the party were the only ones not invited to the wedding before adding they "s*cked."

Meanwhile, Mia Farrow chose to comment indirectly by dedicating a post to MacKenzie Scott and her philanthropic endeavors.

Neither Jeff nor Lauren has publicly reacted to Rosie O’Donnell's comments.

