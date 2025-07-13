What is the feud between Rosie O’Donnell and Donald Trump? All you need to know as President threatens to strip comedian’s U.S citizenship

Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell’s dispute has witnessed a new development as the former has recently threatened to take away Rosie’s US citizenship. Notably, the duo’s feud dates back to 2006 when Rosie was spotted mimicking Trump in an episode of The View, referring to Trump’s comments after Tara Conner emerged as the winner of Miss USA the same year.

Trump took to the platform Truth Social to share a post about Rosie O’Donnell on July 12, 2025, which reads:

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

While the reasons behind Trump’s post on Truth Social remain unknown, Rosie has been trending for around a week for a TikTok video she posted about the President of the United States.

According to CNN, the video featured O’Donnell criticizing Trump’s government for how it responded to the floods in Texas.

Meanwhile, Rosie O’Donnell has already responded to Trump through Instagram on the same day. The comedian and actress added a screenshot of Trump’s post alongside a few more photos and wrote that Trump hates her because she has always been speaking the truth about him.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star also described Trump as a “criminal con man s*xual abusing liar” who aims to bring problems to the United States to “serve himself.” O’Donnell continued by writing:

“He is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity – I stand in direct opposition all he represents – so do millions of others – u gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies – ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence.”

Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell: Beef timeline explained in detail

Back in 2006, when Tara Conner won Miss USA, it led to some controversy as multiple sources opened up about her past. This included allegations of inappropriate behavior, drinking alcohol, and drug use, as per Fox News.

While the allegations started creating headlines, Trump responded to the same during a press conference.

Although Trump accepted that Tara’s alleged choices were wrong, he said that it happened because Conner was a resident of a small town, and things changed for her when she arrived in a big city like New York. Trump added:

“I’ve always been a believer in second chances. Tara is a good person. Tara has tried hard. Tara is going to be given a second chance.”

However, Rosie O’Donnell responded to the comment during a segment of The View the same year. As mentioned, she mimicked Trump and later referred to Trump’s father by claiming that Trump was “not a self-made man.”

Trump later spoke to People magazine, clarifying that his father never gave him a lot of money and added:

“Rosie will rue the words she said. I’ll most likely sue her for making those false statements – and it’ll be fun. Rosie’s a loser. A real loser.”

Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell have targetted each other several times over the years. Trump shared certain posts about Rosie, specifically when the talk show host for engaged to Michelle Rounds and addressed how she lost her weight. In addition, Trump mentioned Rosie while speaking during his presidential campaign.

Back in 2017, Rosie O’Donnell expressed her concern about whether she could reside in the US with Trump serving as the President. She told W Magazine during a conversation that it took a year for her to believe that Trump was the US President, and she did everything to control her “rage” for the same. She further stated:

“I seriously worry whether I personally will be able to live through [his presidency] and whether the nation will be able to live through it and survive. It’s a terrifying concept, on the brink of nuclear war with a madman in charge.”

Rosie also moved to Ireland in January this year and confirmed the same in a TikTok video, saying that she would return only after American citizens get access to equal rights.

