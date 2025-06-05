What is Jeff Garlin's net worth? Curb Your Enthusiasm star reportedly bails on stand-up show over pay dispute

Comedian Jeff Garlin, best known for his role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, reportedly bailed on a scheduled stand-up show. Citing an "insider," Page Six on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, reported that the 62-year-old comic refused to go on stage over a pay dispute.

Per the outlet, Garlin agreed to perform at the Calabasas Country Club in Southern California for $800 in cash. But when he arrived for the comedy dinner, the organizers gave him a check, prompting the comedian's refusal.

According to the outlet, the move comes as a surprise, considering Garlin's established career in the industry. Notably, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Jeff Garlin boasts an estimated net worth of $20 million.

However, the source told Page Six it might not be about the money. They told the outlet that Jeff tends to be a "very neurotic guy" who can get "hung up" on things.

Jeff Garlin was part of the comedy troupe The Second City at the same time as Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert

According to his bio on Celebrity Net Worth, Jeff Garlin was born in June 1962 in Chicago, Illinois. During a June 2010 interview with Jewish Journal, the actor explained he decided he wanted to be a comedian at the age of 8, after watching Jimmy Durante perform in Chicago.

While in sixth grade, his family moved to Florida. He went on to attend Broward Community College and briefly studied film at the University of Miami, where he began performing stand-up.

As per Page Six, when he turned 22, Garlin moved back to Chicago to pursue a career in stand-up. He began performing with the comedy troupe, The Second City. Notably, his peers in the group included Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert, according to Page Six.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, at the time, Garlin and Colbert worked together at the box office. During the 1980s, the comedian briefly lived with Conan O'Brien, who was a writer at the time. The pair remains close friends to date.

Comedians like Denis Leary, Larry David, and Jon Stewart hired Jeff Garlin to help develop their specials. His duties also included stage directing and editing their scripts.

In the late 1990s, Jeff Garlin appeared in three seasons of the sitcom Mad About You. Since then, the comedian has appeared in TV shows like Everybody Loves Raymond, Arrested Development, and Wizards of Waverly Place.

It is worth noting that the comedian was paid $60,000 per episode of The Goldbergs, according to IMDb. Garlin played the family patriarch Murray Goldberg across nine seasons. However, his most memorable role came playing Larry David's manager, Jeff Greene, in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, his film debut came in 1983's Spring Break. His notable acting credits include Daddy Day Care, The Bounty Hunter, and The Rocker. Jeff is a well-known voice actor, lending his talents to hit films like WALL-E, Toy Story 3, and Cars 2. Despite transitioning to films and TV, Jeff Garlin continues to perform stand-up.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, in 2011, Jeff Garlin reportedly purchased a 1,500 sqft condo in Chicago for $592,000. He lives in Sherman Oaks in a $1.4 million property he purchased in 2003.

Garlin has not publicly commented about the reports regarding the comedy show in California, as of this article's writing.

