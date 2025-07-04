A viral Instagram reel and a flurry of copy-paste YouTube clips claim that Mark Wahlberg “stormed off” The View after a clash with moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

However, the footage does not show any ABC copyright mark, date stamp, or studio angles. Official broadcast logs show that the program has aired only repeat episodes since June 30, 2025, due to its July 4th break, and Wahlberg was not listed as a guest during this time.

Neither Wahlberg nor Goldberg has issued a statement. To put it simply, the rumor is false, and the clickbait headlines have no factual basis.

Mark Wahlberg and The View: How a False Walk-Off Rumor Took Off

The Instagram reel that sparked the story stitches together unrelated press-tour footage with an off-screen shout and then labels it “Live on The View.”

Within hours, dozens of near-identical YouTube uploads surfaced using clickbait titles such as

“Wahlberg WALKS OUT on The View after FIERY clash with Whoopi.”

None of these videos contains a full broadcast feed, the show’s opening lower-thirds, or the multi-camera format typically used by ABC.

Such synthetic clips mirror previous Wahlberg hoaxes that Reuters has traced to parody sites. They rely on AI narration and recycled B-roll to generate ad revenue. The absence of corroboration from ABC News, major entertainment outlets, or mainstream wire services is decisive.

When genuine on-air confrontations take place, like Rosie O’Donnell’s 2007 exit, the network releases statements, and established news outlets report on the situation. In this case, no such coverage or official response has appeared.

The View- Schedule Confirms No Wahlberg Appearance

During the week the rumor allegedly occurred, the show was airing scheduled reruns. ABC’s published guest list for June 30 - July 4, 2025, shows encore episodes featuring Hugh Jackman, Olivia Munn, Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne, and Geri Halliwell. Mark Wahlberg does not appear as per ABC schedules.

The official listings confirm that the hiatus was routine and that new live shows will resume on July 7, 2025, at 10 am ET. Since no fresh episodes were taped that week, a live clash between Wahlberg and Goldberg was not possible. Further, ABC’s internal episode metadata lists no booking for Wahlberg in Season 28.

When Was Mark Wahlberg Last on The View?

The episode archive shows Wahlberg’s most recent visit on June 26, 2015, during Season 18, where he discussed Ted 2 alongside co-stars from Power. A search of ABC’s media site, People magazine’s guest-spot roundups, and Wahlberg’s own press releases reveal no subsequent appearance.

In other words, Wahlberg has not set foot on the show's set for ten full seasons. The combined silence, together with the rerun schedule and lack of eyewitness reporting, confirms that the “walk-off” never happened.

Contextually, the two entertainers have rarely, if ever, intersected professionally. Goldberg has moderated The View since 2007, guiding thousands of live interviews and debates. The Wahlbergs’ single documented visit, Season 18, Episode 190, which aired on June 26, 2015, was a brief stop to promote Ted 2.

