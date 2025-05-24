Joe Rogan shuts down Aaron Rodgers' claim linking “The Ellen Show” to Epstein Island

Aaron Rodgers is yet to provide a confirmation about his future in the NFL. After two seasons with the New York Jets, the quarterback remains a free agent despite being heavily linked with the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the offseason.

Rodgers, on Joe Rogan's podcast on Wednesday, looked at photos and discussed about the infamous Epstein Island. When Rogan showed Rodgers a photo of a temple on the island, the quarterback made a bold claim.

He said that the background in the photo looked similar to the set of the now-retired The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Show him the image of the temple that was on the island. ... Look at it," Rogan said (15:34).

"Oh well, you know where that is too, right? A similar image to that. ... It's on the set of a famous talk show that's now not on anymore," Rodgers responded.

"Oh Ellen? Was that Ellen? Really?," Rogan quipped.

The host pulled up a picture of the set of the show to draw a comparison and shut down the quarterback's claims.

"Let me see Ellen's background. ... Oh, similar. That looks like a building though, "Rogan said. "Is that a building in LA? That might be a building in LA. ... It is, whatever. I'm not that impressed with that. That could just be coincidental."

The conversation then shifted to other topics like Israel's military technology and war strategies.

Aaron Rodgers and Joe Rogan discuss NBA champ LeBron James' connection with P Diddy parties

In an old clip, NBA star LeBron James praised P Diddy by talking about the grandeur of his parties. However, high-profile people remain silent, as the rapper is accused of racketeering, sex trafficking and other criminal charges.

Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers discussed the situation on the aforementioned podcast. The quarterback didn't hesitate in name-dropping LeBron James as someone who had praised P Diddy parties.

"You know how many guys were on video saying, ain't not party like a Diddy party? How many people like openly talked about being there?," Rogan said.

"LeBron," Aaron Rodgers responded.

"Yeah, how Ashton Kutcher and all these people, like you guys all went and you didn't see nothing?," Rogan questioned.

Diddy is still undergoing trial. On Thursday, rapper Kid Cudi gave a testimonial that the disgraced rapper once attacked him at his home and burned his Porsche in a "jealous rage". If convicted, Diddy could get life in prison.

