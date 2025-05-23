Aaron Rodgers jokes about wild Epstein Island investment plan alongside Joe Rogan [VIDEO]

While his future on the gridiron is still up in the air, Aaron Rodgers is still making headlines off the field. The four-time NFL MVP recently joked about some wild real estate investment plans with veteran podcaster Joe Rogan.

Rodgers was a guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in the latest episode. While talking to the NFL legend, Rogan opened up about his intentions on buying the Epstein island.

"You know, we were talking about buying the island at one point in time," he said.

Aaron Rodgers took the opportunity to diversify his investment portfolio. He claimed that he would've gone all in on the plan and invested in the island, had he known about it:

"I would have gone in really. I was talking to Jamie. He needs some investors..."

Joe Rogan burst out laughing at the thought of Rodgers buying the Epstein island. He then added that him and his team were planning to set up a full-blown podcast studio in the big temple on the island.

"We were talking about putting up a podcast studio in in the f*cking in the big temple..."

Check out the video below:

Rogan also joked that the headlines would look bizarre if he and Rodgers had really bought the island together.

The Steelers' veteran linebacker opened up about Aaron Rodgers dragging out his rumored move to Pittsburgh

The top story this offseason is centered around Aaron Rodgers and what his next move will be. The veteran QB is rumored to sign a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but nothing has been set in stone yet.

Recently, the Steelers' LB Alex Highsmith talked about the rumors of Rodgers possibly becoming his teammate next season. In a recent conversation with "The Insiders," Highsmith said:

"I just feel like, in the locker room and stuff, it's, we're just, we're in when they're working. And I think that's just really what it's about at this point. And so I know that if he does, sound, we're definitely really excited to have him."

He added:

"We know, know who he is. He's a Hall of Fame quarterback, he's one of the best ever do it. And so just like I said, I think it's, I wouldn't say it's a distraction at all, but like I said, I know what we all know, what type of quarterback he is, and what he brings to the table."

It seems like Highsmith is in favour of Rodgers joining his team. Only time will tell when the four-time MVP will make his decision.

