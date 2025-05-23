Steelers' $68,000,000 LB makes his feelings clear on Aaron Rodgers dragging out decision

Aaron Rodgers has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers for months. The four-time MVP was released by the New York Jets after a turbulent two-year stint, and he's remained a free agent ever since.

Ad

As for the Steelers, the team let 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson and dual-threat shot-caller Justin Fields walk in free agency. They now have Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson as incumbent quarterback options.

With training camp underway, Steelers star linebacker Alex Highsmith joined "The Insiders" on NFL Network and gave his two cents on the Rodgers to Steelers rumors:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just feel like, in the locker room and stuff, it's, we're just, we're in when they're working. And I think that's just really what it's about at this point. And so I know that if he does, sound, we're definitely really excited to have him."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Highsmith, who signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Steelers in 2023, continued:

"We know, know who he is. He's a Hall of Fame quarterback, he's one of the best ever do it. And so just like I said, I think it's, I wouldn't say it's a distraction at all, but like I said, I know what we all know, what type of quarterback he is, and what he brings to the table."

Ad

The veteran linebacker is on board with adding Aaron Rodgers to Mike Tomlin's side. The four-time MVP should have enough gas in the tank to potentially lead the Steelers to a better postseason than last year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers is taking time before deciding on his next professional landing spot. The one-time Super Bowl winner is one of the most accomplished players of all time, and his next move will probably be his last franchise as a player. Hence, Rodgers keeps his cards close to his chest in case of rumors surrounding his future.

Ad

Aaron Rodgers hasn't led a team to the playoffs since 2021, but he'll fancy his chances of breaking that streak if he joins the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the New Orleans Saints could also use a Pro Bowl-caliber QB in the upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Steelers posted a 10-7 regular season record in 2024. However, their archrival, the Baltimore Ravens, promptly eliminated them from the playoffs. Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff game since taking down the Dolphins and Chiefs in the 2016 postseason and has lost its last five opening postseason games.

Hence, Mike Tomlin is looking for a quarterback who could be the X factor for his franchise. The Steelers haven't had a steady solution at QB1 since Big Ben retired, so recruiting Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 season could be a masterstroke.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.