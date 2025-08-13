"Not enough": Kjersti Flaa reacts to Wayfarer parties allegedly producing 220k+ pages of documents & 107k GB data as evidence to Blake Lively

Kjersti Flaa recently shared her reaction to Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer parties providing evidence to Blake Lively amid the ongoing It Ends With Us legal drama. On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the Norwegian junket reporter and journalist took to YouTube and discussed the recent developments in the case.

Ad

The 52-year-old media personality, during the August 12 episode of her YouTube videocast The Flaawsome Talk, discussed how Blake Lively’s team had been complaining that Justin Baldoni had not provided her enough “evidence.” However, she said that Baldoni’s side allegedly replied with enough in the documentation.

“Baldon's lawyers replied, saying that they have searched 55 devices belonging to 21 custodians and the Wayfarer parties have produced more than 220,000 pages of documents and more than 107,000 gigabytes of data. That's obviously not enough for Blake Lively because she hasn't found any evidence yet. And of course, we all know there is none,” she said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kjersti Flaa calls Blake Lively’s s*xual harassment claims against Justin Baldoni “awful”

During her August 12 video of The Flaawsome Talk, Kjersti Flaa also talked about how the It Ends With Us legal drama might have taken a toll on Justin Baldoni. The media personality also opined that the s*xual harassment claims against Justin Baldoni are “awful.”

Ad

“The trauma that he has been going through since this started. I can't even begin to imagine how horrific this has been for him and his family and all the others involved, of course, as well. But especially for him because he was accused of SH, which is like, awful. It's awful,” she said.

Ad

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 11, 2024 (Image via Getty)

Meanwhile, according to US Weekly, the Another Simple Favor actress had denounced Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, for the alleged smear campaign in the deposition transcript. For the unversed, Blake Lively was questioned by Freedman during her deposition, which took place on July 31 in New York City.

Ad

Per US Weekly, Lively’s team filed a heavily redacted portion of her deposition transcript on Monday, August 11, 2025. When Blake Lively was questioned by Justin Baldoni’s lawyer about the alleged smear campaign and its participants, the actress responded:

“It doesn’t feel like it’s ended… I believe — outside of what I know through attorneys — I believe that the defendants are involved… All of them. And I believe you are.”

Ad

Meanwhile, in an August 7, 2025, published article, US Weekly reported that Lively’s team had filed a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman. In the letter, they claimed that Baldoni’s team had leaked information to the media about who was present during the deposition.

As per People, on the same day, Monday, August 4, 2025, Lively’s lawyers also filed a motion and asked Judge Lewis J. Liman to strike a 292-page rough draft of her deposition transcript from the court record. According to the motion, Baldoni’s team uploaded the unreviewed draft to the public docket even though only two pages of the transcript were cited.

Ad

Reportedly, two days after Blake’s side claimed about the deposition leak, Bryan Freedman, on Wednesday, August 6, wrote a letter to the judge saying that the actress had no evidence to back up her claims.

Blake Lively is suing Justin Baldoni in court for s*xual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us. According to People, she alleges that Baldoni and his allies, his publicist and Wayfarer parties orchestrated a smear campaign against her.

Notably, a trial is scheduled for March 2026. During the trial, both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are expected to testify in court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More