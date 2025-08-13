Zack Peter lavishes praise on Perez Hilton's latest court filing against Blake Lively, claims he "didn’t love last week’s tone"

American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter recently shared his reaction to fellow content creator Perez Hilton’s court filing against Blake Lively. On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the 32-year-old media personality took to the social media platform X and praised Hilton's latest court response against the subpoena request of the It Ends With Us star.Zack Peter retweeted an X post from entertainment and legal commentator Leanne Newton. It detailed Perez Hilton’s sanctions requests for Blake Lively from Judge Lewis J. Liman. Peter then detailed why he finds this filing more proper and added:“Now THIS is how you properly file some letters on the docket. Didn’t love last week’s tone, but this letter to the judge makes a lot of strong points &amp; gets the message across much better. Kudos to @PerezHilton.”The praise from Zack Peter comes after last week’s X post, where he criticized Perez Hilton for his previous court filing. On August 5, 2025, Peter noted that he found Hilton “ridiculous” for calling out Manhattan federal Judge Lewis Liman in his motion to quash the subpoena.“While I agree with him, this was a bit unnecessary. It only makes content creators look hysterical and out for the theatrics, which ultimately plays into Blake’s hands. If you have a good legal play, then play it. But scolding the judge looks ridiculous,” Zack Peter complained in the tweet.Notably, Perez Hilton’s motion to quash the subpoena that the A Simple Favor actress filed against him last month in July comes because of privacy concerns. The YouTube creator reportedly asked in his motion to bring the case to Nevada from Manhattan. He criticized the judge for allegedly showing “bias in favor” of Blake Lively and also accused his ruling of being “shameful and of great concern for the public.”How is Blake Lively fighting Perez Hilton in court?According to The New York Post, the It Ends With Us actress accused Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira Jr., of publishing over 500 negative pieces about her ongoing feud with former co-star Justin Baldoni.In a retaliation court filing against Perez Hilton’s motion on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the actress alleged that the media personality had put out 540 “disparaging” videos and posts about her. The court filing also detailed that Perez used mocking words for Blake Lively, including “Blackface Blake,” “Ku Klux Khaleesi,” “Lying Lively,” and “Litigious Lively.”Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 06, 2024 (Image via Getty)Notably, per the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old actress has sparked an uproar among social media content creators for asking Google to extract personal information like bank details, home addresses, phone numbers, and more of the alleged pro-Justin Baldoni YouTubers.Besides Perez Hilton, the actress, as per TMZ, has reportedly subpoenaed other content creators like Candace Owens, Andy Signore, and more. She claimed that they had mounted a smear campaign against her along with Justin Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios LCC.In December 2024, Blake Lively accused her It Ends With Us director and co-star of s*xually assaulting her on the set of the film. Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit. However, it was dismissed when Judge Lewis J. Liman tossed out his defamation claims against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.