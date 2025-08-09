"Blocked you for a reason": Zack Peter fires back after Katie Joy claims his past video sparked "so much harassment" for her - Details explored

Podcasters Zack Peter and Katie Joy have long appeared to be at odds. Their dispute resurfaced on August 8 when Without a Crystal Ball host Katie Joy shared an old video clip of Zack Peter. In the video, he seemingly appeared to accuse her of “being a bully” and challenged her to disclose whether she had “ever donated money” to charity.

Ad

"I'm tired of you being a bulldozer, and I'm tired of you being a bully. You're a mean lady on the internet," Peter claimed in the video.

Alongside the video, Katie Joy posted a lengthy caption, stating that it had led to “so much harassment” against her. She claimed that many of Peter’s allegations were “false.”

Minutes later, Peter responded to her post, taking a jab at her. On August 9, he wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"It’s funny that Katie Joy decided to take a clip of mine out of context & position herself a victim despite the horrendous false allegations she made about me, that she still hasn’t apologized for... You picked a moment, weeks after the fact, when you saw me getting dragged online, and took it as an opportunity to victimize... I blocked you for a reason and I’m glad I did."

Ad

Zack Peter @justplainzack It’s funny that Katie Joy decided to take a clip of mine out of context &amp; position herself a victim despite the horrendous false allegations she made about me — that she still hasn’t apologized for. Funny, she didn’t have this same decorum when she was posting vile things about

Ad

On August 9, Zack Peter also uploaded a YouTube video titled My Response to Without a Crystal Ball. In both the video and his X post, Peter alleged that Katie Joy had “revived” an old dispute at a time when he was already facing criticism from many online users over his recent remarks about Perez Hilton.

Ad

For context, Peter recently slammed Perez Hilton over his comments on the Judge in a motion to quash subpoenas served by Blake Lively. Peter alleged that Katie decided to "jump" into the ongoing backlash.

"She conveniently waited her response after weeks. And I think last time I think this all blew up back in April. And so it's interesting that we now waited until August 8th when you saw that I was getting beaten up on the internet by Perez's community... She waited until this moment when she thought that I was vulnerable," Zack Peter said.

Ad

What did Zack Peter say in his response to Katie Joy's recent post?

Screenshot of Katie Joy's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ withoutacrystalball)

In her August 8 post, while sharing a video of Peter criticizing her, the Without a Crystal Ball host claimed that the clip had caused her “embarrassment.” She further alleged that Peter was “apparently not happy” because she had “set boundaries.”

Ad

Responding to this in his August 9 stream, Zack Peter said:

"You did not set boundaries. I set boundaries. I set boundaries because I'm the one that blocked you. Let's not rewrite history... You got upset. You trashed me on your Instagram account."

Joy has stated that her son is autistic, while Zack Peter has often spoken about his brother’s autism. The two previously clashed online over the topic. In an earlier exchange, Peter questioned whether Katie had ever donated to charity, while highlighting his own contributions to support individuals with autism.

Ad

In an apparent response to Peter, without naming him, Katie Joy posted a lengthy statement on Instagram on August 8, saying her money is reserved for her “son’s future,” as he has autism.

She also claimed she had never encountered a nonprofit organization that helps autistic children. In reply, Peter spoke about his charitable work and contributions in the field of autism support.

In his video, Zack Peter claimed he had been facing backlash from Perez Hilton’s fans after remarking that it “looks ridiculous” to criticize a judge. Hilton had been served a subpoena by Blake Lively’s legal team. In his motion to quash, he accused the judge of showing favoritism toward Lively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More