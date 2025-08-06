Zack Peter reacts to Denise Richards arriving at Aaron Phypers’ home for her dog, claims Phypers’ family wants to position actress as “erratic”

Podcaster Zack Peter has weighed in on the latest clash between Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, after the actress reportedly went to their Calabasas home to retrieve her dogs. This incident led to police involvement. Peter insinuated that Phypers' family was attempting to paint Richards as &quot;erratic&quot; during their tumultuous divorce.According to People, on August 3, 2025, authorities were called to the residence where Aaron Phypers now lives with his parents and brother. Per the reports, Denise Richards arrived at the property to retrieve her dogs upon allegedly discovering that Phypers had put their dog down without her permission.TMZ published photos of the scene, which displayed the Love Actually actress talking with deputies in the driveway, and Phypers comforting his mother. They also had reports from Aaron that Richards had been aggressive towards his family.On August 5, Zack Peter discussed this situation on his podcast, No Filter, and called out the timing and details of the reports that emerged. Peter argued that Aaron Phypers' camp and Denise Richards' camp had flipped the narrative to make Richards the bad guy.&quot;Somebody knew that Denise Richards was there...I kind of feel like Aaron and his family ended up leaking this...like, they're trying to position her as, like, erratic and out of her mind,&quot; he said. &quot;I don't believe that she is. I believe he is the problem here.&quot;Zack Peter questions TMZ leak timing in Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' dog disputeZack Peter noted that it was convenient for TMZ to obtain not only images but also allegations related to Richards’ actions that included claims that she “threw mail” at Phypers’ brother.“How dare you throw mail at his brother in the home that she pays for,&quot; Peter stated.Denise Richards' attorney, Brett Berman, told People that she made sure Aaron Phypers wasn't there before entering the residence to avoid a violation of the temporary restraining order (TRO) she has against him. However, a source close to Phypers disputed this account, claiming Richards was “screaming and banging on the door” before entering.“On August 3, 2025, after confirming that Mr. Phypers was not present in her home, Ms. Richards entered the home to retrieve her dogs after learning that Mr. Phypers had put down one of her other dogs without her knowledge or permission,” Berman stated.The incident adds further context to the couple's divorce, which has been plagued with serious allegations from both parties. Denise Richards sought a restraining order last month, alleging Aaron Phypers physically abused her, claims he stated were &quot;baseless&quot;.At the same time, Phypers alleged Richards was unfaithful while also claiming she was physically abusive to him. Zack Peter opined that they were both &quot;toxic&quot;, stating,&quot;I'm sure they're both toxic when he's like, 'she's anorexic and she has a drinking problem.' I'm sure she does. I'm sure he has her as, you know, a bag of nerves, just like constantly stressed and anxious about what he's going to do next.&quot;The rift provides insight into the couple's unusual living arrangement. Aaron Phypers and his family remained in the Calabasas house that Richards reportedly paid for, despite their separation. During a March episode of her reality show, Denise Richards &amp; Her Wild Things, the actress mentioned the arrangement and admitted to renting several places for her privacy.“I don't live in our house. Aaron's mom and dad, and his brother, they were gonna stay for a few months; It's been over three years,&quot; she said, prompting Peter to refer to them as &quot;the parasite in Brandi Glanville's face.&quot;Richards' attorney argues she did not breach the restraining order because the Dirty Hands actor was not physically there when she entered their home. Meanwhile, Phypers' camp has attempted to push the narrative that Richards acted aggressively without reason.The conflicting narratives highlight the complicated nature of their split, with each side attempting to control the public narrative.