"This is exactly what the season needed": Fans react as Denise Richards rejoins RHOBH amid messy split from Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards rejoins The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid her contentious divorce from estranged husband Aaron Phypers. The TV personality was spotted filming for the reality show's 15th season on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Madre in Los Angeles.It’s still uncertain how involved Richards will be in the new season, as it hasn’t been confirmed if she’ll return as a full-time housewife or just as a friend of the cast. However, fans are excited about her return, with one X user saying that Denise Richards is exactly what the new season of RHOBH needs.&quot;This is exactly what the season needed! Denise is coming to give us some iconic scenes,&quot; an X user commented.More fans agree that Denise Richards' return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is &quot;the best thing&quot; for the show. Several supporters also shared their hopes of seeing her on the center stage as she navigates this new chapter of her life amid her split from Phypers.&quot;Might actually be the best thing for the show haha,&quot; a user on X said.&quot;If anything she needs to be in the center as well. All the other girls are boring and repetitive. Whereas Denise just had her own show on Peacock. CLOCK IN BRAVO!!!,&quot; an X user commented.&quot;Thank god!!! One of the most beautiful women to grace the film industry… I'd love to see her navigate this next chapter,&quot; another user on X said.Meanwhile, some fans expressed excitement about seeing the new version of the reality TV star now that she doesn't have Aaron Phypers' shadow looming over her.&quot;I'd love to see her without Aaron's influence! I just know she would be better. I used to love her on her E! reality show,&quot; a user on X commented.&quot;I wonder if she would behave more authentically if her x is not there breathing down her neck. She should consider a return,&quot; another X user said.Denise Richards was a mainstay in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for two seasons, but she left the Bravo series in 2020 after season 10.What's new in Denise Richards' split with Aaron Phypers? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs reported by CNN, Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have called it quits after seven years of marriage, with the latter filing for divorce on July 7, 2025. After over a week, on July 16, the reality TV star filed a restraining order against her estranged husband, alleging that he caused her &quot;at least three concussions&quot; during their relationship.She also accused him of physical abuse, including choking her, slapping her, and &quot;violently&quot; squeezing her hand using both arms. More recently, Richards accused her estranged husband of violating her temporary restraining order against him and stealing her private photos.According to the court documents reviewed by USA Today, she filed on July 28, 2025, Richards requested Phypers to return everything he stole, including all pictures, recordings, and mobile phones. She also urged the court to prohibit her ex from using or copying any text messages, emails, notes, and photos from her phones and other electronic devices he stole.As per Page Six, after leaving RHOBH, Denise Richards went on to star in her own reality show, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things. However, Bravo canceled the series after just one season following the news of her divorce from Phypers becoming public.