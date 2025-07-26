  • home icon
  • "There’s no justifying abuse!!"– Redditors are still devastated by Aaron Phypers amid the Denise Richards and Rudy Reyes scandal

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Jul 26, 2025 18:30 GMT
Paper Empire Photocall - MIPTV Media Market - Source: Getty
Redditors reacts to Denise Richards and Rudy Reyes scandal (Image via Getty)

The ongoing divorce proceedings between actress Denise Richards and her estranged husband Aaron Phypers has taken a dark turn, and Reddit can’t stop talking about it. The site has been abuzz over the revelation of explosive claims that Richards made earlier this month, accusing Phypers of repeated emotional and physical abuse during their seven-year marriage.

What began as a celebrity divorce has now spiraled into a deeply troubling case involving restraining orders, rumored infidelity, leaked texts, and allegations of substance use.

A stream of responses has been launched following a comment by a Reddit user on the r/realhousewives subreddit. They cited an interview with Aaron Phypers in the Daily Mail, where Phypers shared hundreds of text messages exchanged between Denise Richards and her 53-year-old lover Rudy Reyes.

also-read-trending Trending
This has caused a wave of speculation and intense discussion on Reddit. Observers are combing through the scandal involving Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers, and the alleged exchanges of Rudy Reyes, prompting responses like:

I don’t give a #%*$ if she cheated. There’s no justifying abuse!!

One Reddit user, u/scusemelaydeh, asked why Phypers had revealed personal screenshots in the first place, cutting to the point:

“Does Aaron think this redeems him? It only makes you question his morals more for selling the screenshots to the Daily Fail. I can’t see how this will help his court case for spousal support.”
This response has echoed across the community as many other users agree with the sentiment that airing private exchanges publicly could easily backfire, casting Phypers not as a victim, but as someone grasping at leverage during an emotionally charged legal battle. Instead of boosting his argument, others believe it undermines his credibility.

Redditor u/akcmommy highlighted the legal insignificance of infidelity in the laws of California. In California, under the no-fault divorce system, infidelity usually holds no weight when it comes to court cases regarding spousal support or custody.

Regardless of whether Denise Richards did or did not cheat on his husband with Rudy Reyes, it will in itself have little or no significance in the ruling of the case under the present state law.

Collectively, these three Reddit views echo the general sentiment.

Ongoing dispute between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers explored

LA Premiere Of "7 Days To Vegas" - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Denise Richards has obtained a restraining order against estranged husband Aaron Phypers, charging him with numerous acts of violence against her. It includes striking her multiple times and choking her, among other actions, which she detailed in newly released court documents.

In turn, Phypers rejected every allegation and sought a divorce, citing an affair between Richards and Special Forces host Rudy Reyes and long-term substance abuse, although her team has not publicly addressed the allegations anywhere.

With the ongoing proceedings, California’s no-fault divorce laws make infidelity claims largely irrelevant to rulings on custody or spousal support. A court hearing is expected in early August 2025.

