What did each of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast reveal ahead of the Season 16 reunion? Details explored

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 reunion Part III was aired on July 27, 2025. The episode saw cast members Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kelli Ferrell, Angela Oakley, and Cynthia Bailey sit down with Andy Cohen. They reflected on the season while sharing their thoughts on the reunion. The reunion was filmed in Atlanta in June 2025 and featured unseen moments that gave each cast member a chance to revisit the season's events. They also shared their expectations for closure, resolution, and accountability.The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members revealed individual reflections before season 16 reunion taping View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAngela Oakley spoke briefly about her perspective, emphasizing curiosity and openness. She said she had &quot;positive energy&quot; and felt it would be a great opportunity to get some answers to some questions.Oakley explained her readiness to gain understanding from The Real Housewives of Atlanta group discussion.Cynthia adapts to her new role as a friendCynthia Bailey visits Page Six Radio at the SiriusXM Studios (Image via Getty)Cynthia Bailey noted that this was her first time attending a reunion as a friend and not a full-time Housewife. She said that she &quot;felt great&quot; since she was &quot;bringing peace&quot; to the reunion, noting that she had chosen &quot;peace all season.&quot;“This is the first time I've ever done The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion as a friend... So this is new for me,” she added. She said that she was calm and prepared, mentioning she had “leg massagers on” and a “candle burning in the bathroom.”Drew remains calm and hints at surprisesDrew Sidora poses in the press room during the 2025 BET Awards (Image via Getty)Drew Sidora said she was entering the reunion composed and ready to address important issues. She described feeling &quot;calm&quot; and &quot;chill,&quot; and noted her expectation that the group was going to do a lot of things. Sidora claimed that the Housewives &quot;have to have a real, truthful, and honest conversation,&quot; and that she believed it would be a lot of fun. She also stated that she had &quot;some surprises,&quot; adding that the viewers never knew what she had in her &quot;bag of tricks.&quot; The Real Housewives of Atlanta star explained she was prepared to introduce new topics or revelations during the taping.Kelli enters with peace and a new outlookKelli Ferrell attends Real Housewives of Atlanta screening &quot;SHADOW FORCE&quot; (Image via Getty)Kelli Ferrell shared that she felt more grounded than expected before taping began. She said she was bringing peace to the set and had her crystals with her. Although she initially thought she would feel anxious, she experienced what she described as a &quot;breath of fresh air&quot; and noted a shift in her emotional state as the reunion approached.Phaedra describes the reunion as unpredictableHost Phaedra Parks attends Tastemade's Hot Grill Summer Cookout (Image via Getty)Phaedra Parks arrived with a confident and open mindset. She said she was bringing big girl energy and coming ready to enjoy the experience. The Housewife described the reunion as similar to a &quot;cracker jack box,&quot; suggesting that while some parts might be predictable, others could be surprising.Porsha embraces her return with a playful approach View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPorsha Williams marked her return after several seasons away and conveyed that she was feeling upbeat and &quot;good&quot; ahead of filming. She added that it felt good since it was her first reunion after three or four years, stating that she was &quot;excited&quot; and &quot;ready to go play.&quot;The Real Housewives of Atlanta star highlighted a positive outlook as she rejoined the group to revisit key moments from the season.Shamea looks for a resolution as a full-time housewifeShamea Morton Mwangi attends Bravo's RHOA Season 16 premiere (Image via Getty)Attending her first reunion as a full-time housewife, Shamea Morton Mwangi reflected on how much had transpired during the season and expressed excitement about the experience, emphasizing it was her &quot;very first reunion as a full-time housewife.&quot;“There's way too much to unpack this season... I'm just praying that I can remember the things that I want to address, but address them effectively to where there could be some resolve,” she added.Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta anytime on Peacock.