Drew Sidora, a star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, expressed deep frustration after a judge granted Ralph Pittman’s request to unseal their divorce records. The couple, who have been embroiled in a public and contentious divorce, faced yet another setback in their legal battle.

Drew, who initially sought to keep the details of their separation private, voiced her concern on the latest episode of RHOA.

"I don't know why Ralph wanted to unseal the case. It's like a nightmare," Drew said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star underscored the personal impact of the decision, as it meant private details would now be available for the public to view.

Drew's primary worry remained the effect it would have on their children.

Drew Sidora’s concern for her children

Drew Sidora’s main concern in the divorce was protecting her children from the fallout of the public dispute. She explained in a Real Housewives of Atlanta confessional,

“I just don’t want the kids to have to read about all of mommy and daddy’s fighting.”

Drew explained further that her concern was that their kids would be forced to watch everything on the internet, something she called her "biggest fear."

Her desire to preserve the privacy of the divorce details was due to the fear that her children could be exposed to the constant warfare.

Drew also stated that the emotional stress of going through the divorce was difficult to cope with. She echoed the judge's statement that her highest priority was keeping the case confidential.

She further explained that it seemed like one more thing to carry around for it to become public record that their problems did that.

Ralph Pittman’s perspective on unsealing the case

Ralph Pittman, in contrast, defended his request to unseal the divorce records. He emphasized that transparency was important for both parties involved in the legal process.

"We got to unseal the records because we need transparency with everything going on," Ralph explained.

He felt that unsealing the records would help clear up any misunderstandings or misconceptions about his role in the divorce. He also spoke about his contributions to their shared home and financial responsibilities.

Ralph stated in a Real Housewives of Atlanta confessional that he "pays" for all the bills in the household, implying that his financial involvement in the household had been an issue.

He mentioned that the unsealing of the records was important to maintain justice, considering the different outlooks between him and Drew regarding their marriage and financial matters.

The ongoing tension in the divorce process

The divorce between Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman has been marked by ongoing tension, with the unsealing of the records adding fuel to the fire.

Drew described the prolonged divorce process as making the relationship more contentious, saying,

“The longer this divorce process prolongs itself, it makes things more contentious between Ralph and I.”

She expressed frustration with the situation, particularly as it seemed to only escalate their disagreements rather than resolve them.

Despite the mounting tension, Drew held onto a glimmer of hope that they could eventually find peace.

“I want to hope that we can just be friends one day — but today is not the day,” Drew stated.

