"He's a pit bull"— The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Angela reacts to Charles Oakley’s alleged affair

In season 16, episode 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Angela Oakley was approached by a man named Marcus, who asserted that he had information regarding her husband, Charles Oakley.

Ad

While the former NBA player participated in a cooking challenge, Angela was pulled aside by someone who said he had information she "might not know" about her husband. The moment prompted her to stay composed, but privately, she admitted,

“I'm afraid to bring s**t like this to him because he's a pit bull and he will tear his a** up. ”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Angela addresses husband Charles Oakley's cheating allegation

Allegation surfaces

Ad

Trending

While the event was underway, a man approached Angela and asked to speak with her off-camera about something “important” she “might not know” concerning Charles. The statement referred to an incident that allegedly happened at Charles Oakley’s restaurant. Angela remained at the event but acknowledged the difficulty of staying composed.

Ad

“I am most definitely trying to hold it together and not make a scene because I don't want to get my husband involved,” she said in a confessional.

Marcus later made a public toast saying,

“Cheers if your name is Angela and your husband's cheating on you.”

Following the statement, the man was escorted out of the venue by Kelli Ferrell’s security team.

Ad

Cast members address the incident on and off camera

Several The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members witnessed the confrontation. Phaedra Parks was standing nearby and later commented on Angela’s reaction. She responded to the situation at the event by dismissing the claim as false, referring to it as the work of the "devil." In a confessional, she added,

“I don't know what Charles is doin'. I have no idea. It's against my religion to be in people's business, honey.”

Ad

Ad

Kelli Ferrell, who hosted the cooking challenge, explained that Charles likely did not hear the man’s remark. She indicated that if he had, the situation might have escalated physically, referencing the possibility of a “frying pan” being used in response. Kelli also clarified her response to Marcus’s behavior:

“Me and Angela might not be the best of the best, but I do not do disrespect.”

Ad

Angela remained at the venue after the incident. In The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, she explained that Phaedra provided support during the situation. Phaedra confirmed this, saying,

“I said, ‘Never give anybody attention like that’.”

Who is Charles Oakley?

Charles Oakley is a retired NBA player who had a long career as a power forward with teams including the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, and Houston Rockets.

Ad

Ad

He played college basketball at Virginia Union University and later joined the Bulls in 1985, playing alongside Michael Jordan. From 1988 to 1998, he was part of the New York Knicks roster and played regularly at Madison Square Garden, where he was later banned in 2017.

Outside of basketball, Oakley has worked in philanthropy and entertainment. He launched the Charles Oakley Foundation in 2020, focusing on food insecurity and community support. He also competed on Dancing with the Stars, wrote The Last Enforcer, and developed a public interest in cooking.

Ad

Oakley and Angela married in 2016. As shown in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, the couple is marking their eighth wedding anniversary with a vow renewal while attending couples’ therapy. They have a blended family of four children.

Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta anytime on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More