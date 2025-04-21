"Shade is starting"— Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia shares honest take on Phaedra’s return in the After Show trailer

Cynthia Bailey offered a direct response to Phaedra Parks’ comeback in the teaser for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 After Show, which premieres on April 27. While reflecting on past events involving Phaedra, Cynthia highlighted the early tension ahead of the new After Show episodes.

“OK, the shade is starting,” she said.

The trailer provides a first look at how the cast is reacting to Phaedra’s return, setting the tone for the discussions to follow as the RHOA women revisit key moments from the season, including confrontations, alliances, and unresolved issues.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 cast react to Phaedra Parks' After Show return

Cynthia Bailey recalls past The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 events

During The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show teaser, Cynthia Bailey appeared alongside Drew Sidora and Angela Oakley as they discussed Phaedra’s return. Neither Drew nor Angela had met Phaedra before filming.

As Cynthia recalled a moment from season 3 involving Phaedra’s unclear pregnancy timeline, Angela referred to it as the start of what she called "the lying Phaedra," which led Cynthia to remark that "the shade is starting."

Cynthia also noted that Phaedra and she both joined the series in the same season, providing background for castmates unfamiliar with Phaedra’s earlier appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Porsha and Brit support Phaedra’s energy

Porsha Williams immediately reacted to Phaedra’s return in the After Show trailer by expressing support for her presence. She emphasized that Phaedra brought a necessary "energy" to the group, especially considering the dynamic environment among the cast during that period of filming.

“At that time in the season, you know, it was kind of erupting with each girl... And there was already drama swirling, so I knew that when you came, you were gonna come with that twerk energy,” she added.

Brit Eady echoed a similar view in the teaser. Speaking directly to Phaedra, she said,

“When I saw you, we instantly hit it off... I love Phaedra. She is that girl.”

Some of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members highlighted their early support and enthusiasm as Phaedra returns to season 16.

Unfamiliarity and cautious responses

Not all reactions were as open, including Drew Sidora and Angela Oakley, who mentioned they had never met Phaedra Parks before. Drew explained that she had "only heard about her," while Angela started to share a thought but paused, trailing off with laughter as Drew and she reacted during their conversation with Cynthia.

Meanwhile, Kelli Ferrell gave a more reserved opinion. In her segment of the After Show preview, she referred to Phaedra as "fun-sized," and described her as a sweet girl. However, her delivery prompted Shamea Morton to ask whether she was convincing Shamea or herself. Kelli responded that it was "both of us," before the two women took sips from their drinks.

While some welcomed Phaedra’s involvement, others responded with cautious curiosity or limited context. The After Show episodes are expected to expand on these discussions, giving viewers further insight into how each cast member processes Phaedra’s reappearance within the group. With the premiere scheduled for April 27, Season 16's commentary begins a new layer of engagement.

Catch the latest drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo, and on Peacock the next day.

